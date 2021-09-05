New England Patriots 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

The New England Patriots are coming off one of their worst seasons in over a decade. The first season, post-Tom Brady wasn’t what head coach Bill Belichick and the team are accustomed to. Slipping toward the bottom of the AFC East that was dominated by the Buffalo Bills and failing to make the playoffs with a lackluster 7-9 record.

The Patriots weren’t afraid of making moves or spend money this offseason. Where will the Patriots find themselves in the AFC East and will they get back to their winning ways?

3 bold predictions for the New England Patriots in 2021

#1 QB Mac Jones will win Offensive “Rookie of the Year”

This is a bold prediction simply because of the talent that this year’s draft class has. Mac Jones is a pro-ready quarterback and the Patriots must truly believe he is ready if they released Cam Newton. Jones has good decision-making skills, arm strength and characteristics he showed in 2020 while leading the Crimson Tide to another national championship.

Highest-graded rookies this preseason:



🇺🇸 Mac Jones

🐎 Kwity Paye pic.twitter.com/sqXKL2xMor — PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2021

#2 Patriots trade CB Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots and Stephon Gilmore are still considered to be at odds over a contract extension/negotiation. Gilmore, who wasn’t present during the off-season activities and then when he did arrive, didn’t participate in training camp. The veteran cornerback is still rehabbing a quad injury from the end of last season. But with Gilmore now beginning the season on the PUP list, he won’t be available for at least the first six games.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to remain on PUP list, won’t play until Week 7. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/9mw66IgDTB — NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2021

In his absence, Jalen Mills, who signed with the Patriots on a four-year deal this offseason, will take over CB2 duties with J.C. Jackson at CB1. Mills, who spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, had 29 solo tackles, seven passes defended and an interception last season, could be the breakout players the Patriots would need in the secondary. Leading New England are more likely to trade Gilmore and get something in return before he becomes a free agent.

#3 Patriots defense will lead in sacks

The New England Patriots defense had just 24 sacks last season. To fix that, the team signed Matt Judon to help with the pass rush, since he had six sacks last season. The Patriots also brought back Kyle Van Noy, who played with the Miami Dolphins last season and also had six sacks. Alongside some talented rookies, the Patriots are capable of getting beyond 24 sacks this upcoming season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer