NFL Roster Cuts 2021: New England Patriots' QB depth chart after Cam Newton's whirlwind release

In the biggest surprise of the offseason, the Patriots outright cut supposed starter quarterback Cam Newton. Newton picked his game up a bit as compared to 2020, especially in the accuracy department in the second preseason game, but with Newton out of the picture, the quarterback depth chart will look much different. Who is left standing in New England?

Starting quarterback: Mac Jones

Mac Jones impressed Bill Belichick to the point of ousting his mentor. With Newton gone, the Patriots' season lies in Mac Jones' hands, which look primed for the job based on the outstanding work he's done this offseason. Jones completed 36 of 52 pass attempts for about 400 yards and a touchdown. He had one throw that should have been intercepted.

Overall, Jones has done enough to show the coaches they can win with him. Additionally, he's shown them he's ready to start in the NFL. That is not to say there won't be growing pains. There assuredly will be at least a few games lost due to rookie miscues.

However, Jones will be the future of the team, a man who's expected to learn from his early gaffes to return the Patriots to an era resembling the Patriots of yore. While nothing is set in stone until the Patriots take the field, the return of the Patriots seems inevitable.

Backup quarterback: Brian Hoyer

By some miracle, Brian Hoyer has returned for a third stint with the Patriots. His first stint ran from 2009 until 2011. His next stint ran from 2017 until 2018. Hoyer will now be back with the Patriots for a second season in a third tenure.

It seems the Patriots might only be keeping Hoyer around for good luck, since he's only had to start one game for the Patriots in six years.

More realistically, the Patriots are likely eyeing Hoyer's success in 2014 and 2015. In 2014, Hoyer went 7-6 as the starter for the Cleveland Browns. In 2015, he went 5-4 with the Houston Texans. If the Patriots can get that kind of production out of Hoyer if something were to happen to Mac Jones, they would be about as good as they were with Cam Newton last year.

Over a short stretch, going about .500 is the best you can realistically hope for in the NFL with a backup quarterback. Lastly, Hoyer will also fill the mentor slot vacated by Cam Newton. He's been in the NFL for over a year and can help guide Jones when he needs it.

