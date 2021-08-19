NFL preseason games today - New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: TV schedule, channel and time - August 19, 2021

The second week of the 2021 NFL preseason (third week, if you take the Hall of Fame Game into account) begins with a bang as the New England Patriots travel to the Philadelphia Eagles' nest.

Much has changed since the time the two teams met in the Super Bowl in 2018. Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz has left, along with head coach Doug Pederson. And in case you missed it, Tom Brady does not play with the New England Patriots anymore and has since won the Super Bowl with his new team in Tampa Bay.

Both teams will be entering the 2021 season looking to regain lost glories. The Philadelphia Eagles have more riding on this game as they seek their first win of the pre-season, having lost their first match against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, will be looking to keep their preseason form going and add the Eagles' scalp to that of the Washington Football Team.

NFL preseason schedule: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Channels: NFL Network, NFL Game Pass International, Local Stations [WBZ (Boston) & WCAU (Philadelphia)]

Announcers: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary), Rob Ninkovich and Steve Burton (sidelines)

.@nflnetwork's Preseason Week 2 LIVE schedule kicks off TONIGHT at 7:30p ET w/ @Patriots vs. @Eagles!



Fans in those markets can watch the game on WBZ (Boston) & WCAU (Philadelphia) pic.twitter.com/cLAjMaNPjF — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 19, 2021

The game will have two quarterbacks in focus. Jalen Hurts will look to cement his spot as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and end all the speculation about the team trading for another starter. Mac Jones, though, will not be looking to supplant Cam Newton as the starter right away, but will nevertheless try to be part of the conversation for the starting quarterback when the regular season rolls around.

“It’s a bunch of guys that are ready to compete and that’s what football is all about.”



Newton & Jones talk Day 1 of joint practices with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/06jXmrxPbZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 16, 2021

Joejuan Williams of the New England Patriots will try to cement his spot on the 53-man roster. He had one interception and two passes stopped in the last preseason game and will look to continue that fine form.

Quez Watkins of the Philadelphia Eagles will be up against him. Watkins also had a fine game last time around. He scored a 79-yard touchown and will be looking to book his spot for the regular season.

The game will probably not showcase any new concepts. Rather, it will be about individual battles and players looking to take their final chance to make the regular season roster.

