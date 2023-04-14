New NFL helmet design: All you need to know about NFLPA’s aim to reduce concussions

The 2022 NFL campaign was memorable for various events, but Tua Tagovailoa's concussion problems with the Miami Dolphins will likely rank close to the summit of the list.

It was the sort of thing the NFL does not want to witness again. The revelation on Thursday that a new helmet had been authorized for quarterbacks is a significant step in the right direction.

NFL players experienced fewer injuries in 2022 but suffered more head injuries than in the previous regular season. While injuries overall were down 5.6% during the regular season, concussions increased by 18% (from 126 to 149). Tua Tagovailoa's concussion early in the season against the Cincinnati Bengals prompted scrutiny of the league's concussion policy.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have given their approval for the usage of a helmet made to lessen the amount of concussions quarterbacks sustain. Vicis made the helmet to reduce number of injuries to the head when quarterbacks receive hits and smash their heads on the field.

According to the NFL, such impacts are responsible for nearly half the head injuries quarterbacks sustain.

Sportico @Sportico Starting with the 2023 season, the NFL is releasing a quarterback-specific helmet



This helmet will reduce the severity of impact specifically for tackles and when players hit their heads on the ground.

NFL executive vice-president of communications Jeff Miller said:

"We have now analyzed more than 1,000 concussions on the field with our engineers and with the Players Association, and we have a good database of how these injuries occur. This helmet performs better in laboratory testing for these types of impacts than any helmet we have ever seen."

In a document distributed to club officials on Thursday, the NFL said that the helmet fared 7% more effectively than the most common helmet used by quarterbacks in 2022.

Vicis president Jason Neubauer says that the firm started developing the Zero2 Matrix QB helmet early last year.

Will Tua Tagovailoa use new approved NFL helmet in 2023?

The number of quarterbacks who will transition to the new QB-specific helmet is unclear. Teams receive data from the helmet examinations from the league and the players' organization so that players can choose their helmets with knowledge.

In January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel said at a post-season news briefing that Tagovailoa is less prone to concussions now.

According to them, a helmet that's among the "higher-rated helmets" in the league is one that Tagovailoa has been sporting. Before the 2023 football season begins, it's unknown if Tagovailoa will switch to the new QB-specific helmet.

Every player will have to decide whether to switch to Vicis' new design or not. It's unknown if Tua Tagovailoa capitalizes on that to reduce his concussion problems.

