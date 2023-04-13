The Dallas Cowboys were 12-5 for the second consecutive season last year but were unable to get past the divisional round of the postseason. The squad defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Since winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season, they have not advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys' major needs in the draft seem to be in spots like tight end, running back, defensive tackle, and left guard. The Cowboys might have problems in 2023 if they do not acquire strong players in those areas.

If the Cowboys select inappropriate athletes, their draft will not be fruitful. In light of this, let’s look at three possibilities that the Cowboys should steer clear of in the draft and why.

#1 - Dalton Kincaid, TE, University of Utah

Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes celebrates with Dalton Kincaid of the Utes

In this year's NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new tight end, but they have to be mindful not to select just on the basis of necessity.

Dalton Schultz completed the 2022 season with 57 catches for 577 yards and five TDs while playing under the franchise tag. However, after signing with the Houston Texans on a free-agent deal, the Cowboys may be looking to bolster their offensive line.

After his 2022 season, tight end Dalton Kincaid shot up the draft charts. He got 890 yards on 70 catches. He also had a performance when he faced the No. 7-ranked USC Trojans, in which he had sixteen catches for 234 yards and one TD, placing him among the top tight end possibilities for the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, NFL teams might be concerned about his back injury from the end of November last year. The possibility of one injury progressing to a subsequent one remains feasible, even though every injury will be probed and examined throughout the draft procedure.

Kincaid was permitted to work out on March 20, but could not take the NFL Combine test and did not test at Utah's Pro Day. His brief injury record suggests that there may be cause for concern regarding how the back ailment will affect his draft outlook.

#2 - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Defensive back Cam Smith of South Carolina participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine

Cam Smith is another participant with a tremendous skillset who should not be on the Cowboys' list because some issues with him should not be disregarded.

Among the things mentioned as a possible concern for Smith is a query about his work attitude.

The Cowboys are familiar with how quickly a player can lose relevance if he lacks a strong sense of duty. When they made their substantial swap for wide receiver Roy Williams, who is infamous for claiming he never worked out, they experienced this. Then there was Trysten Hill, who failed to live up to his draft potential.

The Cowboys should let other clubs worry about helping Smith realize his full potential because attitude and commitment count.

#3 - Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Sean Tucker of the Syracuse Orange warms up

Dalton Schultz's departure was significant, but running back Ezekiel Elliott's release was the most significant for the Cowboys. Elliott is still a competent double threat and a good pass protector, despite not being as explosive or reliable as he was earlier.

After releasing Elliott, the team is left with a significant gap in that position. Additionally, Tony Pollard recently recovered from a fractured leg and ankle that needed surgery.

A running back or two would be a great addition to the Cowboys' rhythm. Sean Tucker of Syracuse, though, might not have the qualifications required to secure an early important position. Since Tucker does not have pass protection expertise, his abilities would be identical to Pollard's, instead of complementing.

The Cowboys require the addition of a running back who, similar to Elliott, can gain difficult yardage in the gaps in between tackles and defend the quarterback in throwing circumstances. Tucker just isn't a good match for the Cowboys, even though he might be a great addition to another team.

