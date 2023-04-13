Who will be the No. 1 quarterback off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft? Assessing odds on Panthers' pick ahead of D-Day

With just over two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft weekend, there is still plenty to debate and speculate about. In this year's draft, a quarterback will undoubtedly go first overall, but which quarterback will have his name called first?

The top two betting contenders in this area are C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Bryce Young of Alabama. When discussing the top QBs in this group, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are also in the mix. However, football afficiandos are aware that weirder events have occurred in prior seasons.

Thor Nystrom @thorku Timeline cleanse: Bryce Young and CJ Stroud goofing around in high school



Timeline cleanse: Bryce Young and CJ Stroud goofing around in high school https://t.co/lljWtc0rpr

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New quarterbacks must be able to recognize and counter the more common high-zone defensive schemes as units continue to transform and adjust to the NFL's constantly evolving environment.

While Levis and Richardson's clips indicate that progress in this area will be crucial for a strong career path, Stroud and Young have shown expertise in this respect. NFL teams seeking to develop for the foreseeable future should focus on selecting passers who can efficiently pick apart defenses. Sustainability in the NFL depends on adaptation.

After moving away from San Darnold and Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer decided to swing for the hills with the first overall pick in the draft. According to common belief, the choice ultimately boils down to Stroud or Young. Fitterer paid a high price to get the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and now there is no room for mistakes.

𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 ❄️ @TexansEra “Based on the people I speak with, that it is, these two quarterbacks (Bryce Young & CJ Stroud) and then the others.”



Ian Rapoport today talking about the Texans QB selection at 2: “Based on the people I speak with, that it is, these two quarterbacks (Bryce Young & CJ Stroud) and then the others.” Ian Rapoport today talking about the Texans QB selection at 2: https://t.co/5m0dzOLM0g

Will Bryce Young go first in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Frank Reich, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, has primarily worked with passers of prototypical stature throughout his coaching tenure. He made it evident that Bryce Young's size "was a concern" when he was questioned about it at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. However, he has subsequently retracted that statement. Although there is a growing rumor that Young has strong backing within the team, this is unreliable.

Despite being on the diminutive end of things, Bryce Young will still be selected early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"I think Bryce Young is going to be the Panthers number one pick." Schefter: Bryce Young visiting the #Texans is "a waste of time, the ship has sailed.""I think Bryce Young is going to be the Panthers number one pick." Schefter: Bryce Young visiting the #Texans is "a waste of time, the ship has sailed.""I think Bryce Young is going to be the Panthers number one pick." https://t.co/p7QGVoCAOr

Young would be the unanimous top choice in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers if he were 6-foot-4. The bright side is that Young should not get past the Indianapolis Colts, who will select at No. 4, even if the Panthers select a bigger C.J. Stroud at No. 1.

Will C.J. Stroud be picked first in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Over the last two years, Stroud had the most completions (63) among all quarterbacks in college. His ability to hit deep balls was evident even at the combine.

Adam King @AdamKing10TV CJ Stroud points to the sky and then starts his Pro Day.



All the conversations have stopped inside the Woody everyone just watching the potential number one pick.



Panthers head coach Frank Reich is right behind Stroud watching every throw, even recording some on his phone. CJ Stroud points to the sky and then starts his Pro Day.All the conversations have stopped inside the Woody everyone just watching the potential number one pick. Panthers head coach Frank Reich is right behind Stroud watching every throw, even recording some on his phone. https://t.co/jcpvE23R2M

Since the call is so close, we have been switching sides on who will go first throughout the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. Each of the two best choices has a distinct charm.

With his quick thinking, foresight, eye control, choice-making, exceptional precision, and situational awareness, Stroud has already established a high starting point. He also possesses the physical prowess and pocket twitch necessary to produce off-script plays. He also has the arm strength necessary for creating easy pace and and the ability to lauer passes into absurdly small windows. Stroud could be the simplest quarterback to bet on in a draft cycle where risk and security must be balanced carefully.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes