Top 10 Tight End prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft's most stacked position class may be the tight ends. By the end of the third round, up to seven tight ends be selected, which has not occurred in four years.

This class of tight ends has more high-end skills and tremendous depth than we have witnessed in the last few years. Three likely NFL starters — Michael Mayer of Notre Dame, Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, and Dalton Kincaid of Utah — are in discussions for the best tight end this year, and more talent is still available at the position.

The top 10 tight end prospects in this year's rookie class are listed below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Dalton Kincaid is anticipated to be the first player selected from Utah in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. According to some analysts, Kincaid, who had 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight scores in his last college football season, may even be the first tight end selected.

Chargers4life @blakedespain10 The @chargers have officially met with Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, per Adam Schefter The @chargers have officially met with Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, per Adam Schefter https://t.co/OXgO0tKr51

Kincaid is an extremely efficient tight end with excellent speed and an innate capacity to run after a reception. He has exploding bursts and runs fluid routes.

#2 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Some consider Michael Mayer of the University of Notre Dame to be the finest tight end candidate in the draft since he amassed 809 yards and nine TDs last year, and 840 yards and seven TDs in 2021.

The GOAT House @GoatHouseNFL Does Michael Mayer even know that he has a defender grabbing him/wrapping him before the ball arrives? 🤣



Unfazed by contact. Best contested catcher in the draft. Does Michael Mayer even know that he has a defender grabbing him/wrapping him before the ball arrives? 🤣Unfazed by contact. Best contested catcher in the draft. https://t.co/zrJEVOtb8S

Mayer was a consensus All-American during the 2022 season, and several recruiters think highly of his blocking talents, particularly when other players opt to run the game.

#3 - Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Luke Musgrave was born to play football. While his uncle Bill starred for seven years in the NFL, his father Doug was a quarterback in Oregon. Tragically, he just recovered from a knee injury that prevented him from playing just two games last year and ended his season. Despite the disappointment, he showcased his promise at the Scouting Combine and Senior Bowl.

Matt Holder @MHolder95 Good example of Luke Musgrave's acceleration off the LOS and awareness to avoid running himself into the sideline Good example of Luke Musgrave's acceleration off the LOS and awareness to avoid running himself into the sideline https://t.co/H5pZ6mzfnp

Musgrave can outrun opponents because of his unusually fast speed for someone of his stature. Additionally, he has excellent blocking abilities and can change routes quickly. That said, given that he barely participated in many games in college, his health will be the main concern.

#4 - Darnell Washington, Georgia

Josh Norris @JoshNorris Georgia TE Darnell Washington is visiting the Buffalo Bills Georgia TE Darnell Washington is visiting the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/NX6Keth36e

Darnell Washington, who demonstrated his strength at the NFL Combine, is a gigantic, towering tight end. He has the ability to run effective routes, block, and force defenders to miss tackles on him. Although the Denver Broncos have frequently been listed as admirers, it is possible that Washington will not be available at 67.

#5 - Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Tucker Kraft is capable of doing almost anything. He is a huge, strong blocker in the downfield, and he can play receiving well enough to see a lot more action. In 2021, he recorded 65 receptions for six touchdowns.

J.J. Lahey 🧀 Packers Talk @JJLahey A Packers TE prospect you should know: Tucker Kraft, SDSU. Just extremely solid all the way across the board, checks every single box you're looking for, and has the 6th best athletic + college production combo in this class. Also caught 100% of catchable targets in 2022. A Packers TE prospect you should know: Tucker Kraft, SDSU. Just extremely solid all the way across the board, checks every single box you're looking for, and has the 6th best athletic + college production combo in this class. Also caught 100% of catchable targets in 2022. https://t.co/nN8akrnrSP

His game has absolutely no negative aspects, and there is potential that he might develop into the best tight end overall.

#6 - Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Sam LaPorta holds the top two spots among all-time Iowa tight ends, regarding catches and receiving yards.

Clay Harbor @clayharbs82



He has great YAC (20 forced missed tackles) and is a willing blocker. He’s my TE 2 this year. #NFLtwitter Sam LaPorta is a weapon. He lines up all over the formation from slot (112 snaps last year) to out wide. He has good hands and can run. (4.59)He has great YAC (20 forced missed tackles) and is a willing blocker. He’s my TE 2 this year. #NFLdraft Sam LaPorta is a weapon. He lines up all over the formation from slot (112 snaps last year) to out wide. He has good hands and can run. (4.59) He has great YAC (20 forced missed tackles) and is a willing blocker. He’s my TE 2 this year. #NFLdraft #NFLtwitter https://t.co/d5uMTln40T

LaPorta had a great combine and is a very fluid runner. In regards to athletic ability, he is close to Kincaid. In our opinion, he has the potential to be an excellent starting TE and all-action player.

#7 - Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

John Chapman @JL_Chapman

He is likely to be a 3rd-4th round pick and a fit for the 49ers.

#49ers Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker's closest athletic comp in the NFL is George Kittle. He doesn't play as nasty as Kittle but has all the traits to be a inline TE at the next level with a vertical threat.He is likely to be a 3rd-4th round pick and a fit for the 49ers. Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker's closest athletic comp in the NFL is George Kittle. He doesn't play as nasty as Kittle but has all the traits to be a inline TE at the next level with a vertical threat. He is likely to be a 3rd-4th round pick and a fit for the 49ers.#49ers https://t.co/oEnMwPknzZ

Due to the abundance of quality players in this draft class, Luke Schoonmaker may not be the best talent at his position and may go unselected until much later in the draft than he deserves. It is important to note that Schoonmaker is a tremendously effective blocker and receiving threat who has drawn comparisons to Owen Daniels.

#8 - Davis Allen, Clemson

J-Villains Podcast @JVillainsPod



This man is UNDERRATED!!



He hasn’t been used much but when he does, super solid!



33rd Team calls him Chris Manhertz but I call him Jason Witten



Would be the steal of the draft! WATCH!! RD6.185- Davis Allen, TE, ClemsonThis man is UNDERRATED!!He hasn’t been used much but when he does, super solid!33rd Team calls him Chris Manhertz but I call him Jason WittenWould be the steal of the draft! WATCH!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… RD6.185- Davis Allen, TE, Clemson This man is UNDERRATED!! He hasn’t been used much but when he does, super solid! 33rd Team calls him Chris Manhertz but I call him Jason WittenWould be the steal of the draft! WATCH!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AgAQEzsvyt

Tight end Davis Allen is the type who uses 50-50 balls to his advantage. He assaults targets in the air as though his survival depends on it. He has a shocking 16 of 19 record in contested instances in the last two years. In addition, Allen has only mishandled three of his 87 catchable throws in his career.

#9 - Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Josh Whyle proved to be a key player in his team's playoff run in 2022, finishing second on the team with six receiving TDs. Josh Whyle lived up to the early hype at the start of his collegiate career, gaining All-American Athletic Conference recognition in his last three seasons at Cincinnati.

Frankie Abbott @FrankiesFilm Josh Whyle clips vs. Tulane (2021) Josh Whyle clips vs. Tulane (2021) https://t.co/zcJlaX9RBa

Whyle has an impressive build and size to succeed in the NFL. He has a late acceleration that lets him work his way clear along the border and on crossing lanes, and he has a smooth acceleration for someone his size.

#10 - Brenton Strange, Penn State

Daniel Harms🏈 @InHarmsWay19 Brenton Strange TE #86 PSU doesn't seem like he'd be fun to tackle Brenton Strange TE #86 PSU doesn't seem like he'd be fun to tackle https://t.co/wp9JPPYTxk

At Penn State, Brenton Strange completed his junior year with 32 catches for 362 yards and five TDs. The fact that he is lighter than the remaining tight ends on the list allows him to avoid tacklers. In sweeps, he makes a great lead blocker as well. Strange can change his body position to grab throws. He might be less effective at conventional blocking tasks, however.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes