Top 10 Tight End prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft's most stacked position class may be the tight ends. By the end of the third round, up to seven tight ends be selected, which has not occurred in four years.
This class of tight ends has more high-end skills and tremendous depth than we have witnessed in the last few years. Three likely NFL starters — Michael Mayer of Notre Dame, Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, and Dalton Kincaid of Utah — are in discussions for the best tight end this year, and more talent is still available at the position.
The top 10 tight end prospects in this year's rookie class are listed below.
#1 - Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Dalton Kincaid is anticipated to be the first player selected from Utah in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. According to some analysts, Kincaid, who had 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight scores in his last college football season, may even be the first tight end selected.
Kincaid is an extremely efficient tight end with excellent speed and an innate capacity to run after a reception. He has exploding bursts and runs fluid routes.
#2 - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Some consider Michael Mayer of the University of Notre Dame to be the finest tight end candidate in the draft since he amassed 809 yards and nine TDs last year, and 840 yards and seven TDs in 2021.
Mayer was a consensus All-American during the 2022 season, and several recruiters think highly of his blocking talents, particularly when other players opt to run the game.
#3 - Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Luke Musgrave was born to play football. While his uncle Bill starred for seven years in the NFL, his father Doug was a quarterback in Oregon. Tragically, he just recovered from a knee injury that prevented him from playing just two games last year and ended his season. Despite the disappointment, he showcased his promise at the Scouting Combine and Senior Bowl.
Musgrave can outrun opponents because of his unusually fast speed for someone of his stature. Additionally, he has excellent blocking abilities and can change routes quickly. That said, given that he barely participated in many games in college, his health will be the main concern.
#4 - Darnell Washington, Georgia
Darnell Washington, who demonstrated his strength at the NFL Combine, is a gigantic, towering tight end. He has the ability to run effective routes, block, and force defenders to miss tackles on him. Although the Denver Broncos have frequently been listed as admirers, it is possible that Washington will not be available at 67.
#5 - Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
Tucker Kraft is capable of doing almost anything. He is a huge, strong blocker in the downfield, and he can play receiving well enough to see a lot more action. In 2021, he recorded 65 receptions for six touchdowns.
His game has absolutely no negative aspects, and there is potential that he might develop into the best tight end overall.
#6 - Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Sam LaPorta holds the top two spots among all-time Iowa tight ends, regarding catches and receiving yards.
LaPorta had a great combine and is a very fluid runner. In regards to athletic ability, he is close to Kincaid. In our opinion, he has the potential to be an excellent starting TE and all-action player.
#7 - Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Due to the abundance of quality players in this draft class, Luke Schoonmaker may not be the best talent at his position and may go unselected until much later in the draft than he deserves. It is important to note that Schoonmaker is a tremendously effective blocker and receiving threat who has drawn comparisons to Owen Daniels.
#8 - Davis Allen, Clemson
Tight end Davis Allen is the type who uses 50-50 balls to his advantage. He assaults targets in the air as though his survival depends on it. He has a shocking 16 of 19 record in contested instances in the last two years. In addition, Allen has only mishandled three of his 87 catchable throws in his career.
#9 - Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Josh Whyle proved to be a key player in his team's playoff run in 2022, finishing second on the team with six receiving TDs. Josh Whyle lived up to the early hype at the start of his collegiate career, gaining All-American Athletic Conference recognition in his last three seasons at Cincinnati.
Whyle has an impressive build and size to succeed in the NFL. He has a late acceleration that lets him work his way clear along the border and on crossing lanes, and he has a smooth acceleration for someone his size.
#10 - Brenton Strange, Penn State
At Penn State, Brenton Strange completed his junior year with 32 catches for 362 yards and five TDs. The fact that he is lighter than the remaining tight ends on the list allows him to avoid tacklers. In sweeps, he makes a great lead blocker as well. Strange can change his body position to grab throws. He might be less effective at conventional blocking tasks, however.
