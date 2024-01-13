New York Governor Kathy Hochul warns Steelers fans over Bills stadium weather report 

The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to playing in rough weather but the weather for game day agains the Pittsburgh Steelers looks none too promising.

The National Weather Service sent out a warning this week, raising an alarm of "heavy lake effect snow bands with gusty winds" for the Buffalo area. In addition, the NWS stated that "travel will be difficult to near impossible within snow bands."

Yep. None too promising.

UPDATE: Governor Hochul has announced that the Steelers-Bills game has been postponed until 4:30 PM ET on Monday, making it a doubleheader with the Eagles-Bucs game scheduled for 8 PM ET at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul throws shade at Steelers fans

Governor Kathy Hochul took this opportune moment to take a swipe at Steelers fans.

In a press conference on Friday, January 12, Hochul told Steelers fans it's better if they stay home instead of roughing it out in the frigid weather at Highmark Stadium.

Hochul said:

“We think it's just better if you (Steelers fans) stay home and tune in on television. It's going to be safer for all of us. It's going to be a rough game for you anyhow."

Buffalo weather this weekend: Bills paying fans $20 an hour to shovel snow

It appears the Buffalo Bills need all the help they can get, given the weather conditions this weekend. The franchise has offered to pay fans $20 an hour to shovel snow in an effort to speed things up for Wild Card Weekend.

The Bills' plea read:

"The Buffalo Bills and Jani-King are asking anyone age 18 and over (or under 18 with proper working papers) interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium to come to Highmark Stadium starting at 10:00 p.m. tomorrow night (Saturday night) and be part of the team to get the venue ready for the hometown Bills Wildcard Playoff game vs. the Steelers!

"Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning if needed. The rate of pay is $20 per hour. Complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area."

Bills' game-time weather is expected to be around 25 degrees with blizzard-like conditions making for a hostile environment. Fans have been warned to expect possible snow showers with the gusts that could eclipse the 50 mph mark. There is also a 70 percent chance of rain.

Josh Allen has done relatively well in frigid snow-clad conditions. Maybe it's the Bills QB's time to shine this weekend after all.