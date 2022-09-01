EXCLUSIVE: Jets' Jacob Martin remains bullish about referring to himself as the "total package"

The NFL 53 man roster has been set for every single team, and one of the most under the radar players on the New York Jets is defensive end Jacob Martin.

Martin signed with New York on a three-year $15.5 million deal in free agency this off-season.

A month ago, the New York Post published an article online about the defensive end saying he's the complete package. He credits his success to being a versatile player and loves being used in multiple packages/schemes in different positions.

Martin spoke with Sportskeeda and reiterated that he feels he is the complete package.

He said:

"Without a doubt Man, I'm a football player, you know? I mean, I don't like to be categorized as one thing. You know, I feel like I can do anything that the coach asks me to do, you know, whether that's play linebacker where that's playing off , I like to come in a situation, and flash for us. You know what I mean?"

He added that he can play on multiple downs and special teams:

I can play on second down, you know, I can play third downs, I can play special teams. That's what I mean, by total football player. You know what I mean? I'm, a football gamer, you know, like I will do anything to help this team win games."

He's currently the second-string right defensive end behind John Franklin-Myers.

Jacob Martin is excited about playing with the Jets DL group

Martin also spoke about what it means to play with fellow defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, and the rest of the lineman in the group.

The Jets defensive end said:

"Like, those guys are, you know, it is easy to come to work today everyday with those guys in your room with , with their drive, to be successful, as possible to win games and, you know, care about how others perform. So it's super dope and then you know you have Vinny Curry and Sheldon Rakkins."

Martin added that he's excited about the two additions of Mike Clements and Jermaine Johnson.

He added:

"We got two additions in Mike Clements and Jermaine Johnson, those are two young guys that have a bright future ahead of them. You know, and I think they'll be successful in this league, will be easy as long as they, you know. So I'm excited to see how they play this year for sure."

The New York Jets will face a tough opponent in the Baltimore Ravens in week one. The Jets defensive line will face a dual threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson and will face a tough challenge in trying to maintain him.

