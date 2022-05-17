"This gonna end up on Undisputed for a full hour tomorrow" - Tom Brady's ice hockey challenge for LeBron James has NFL fans laughing

Tom Brady challenged Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to an ice hockey challenge with a five-round contest. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s challenge to the NBA star.

This fan tweeted that the quarterback's comments will end up on the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed for an hour:

Dan @DoubleG183 @TomBrady This gonna end up on Undisputed for a full hour tomorrow @TomBrady This gonna end up on Undisputed for a full hour tomorrow

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning commented that they could make it happen and that the Buccaneers quarterback should let them know when:

A Kansas City Chiefs fan stated that both the egos of Brady and James wouldn't fit in the same hockey arena:

Josh Wisser @wisser_josh @TomBrady Sorry Tom, but both of those egos and need for attention wouldn't fit in the same Hockey Arena. @TomBrady Sorry Tom, but both of those egos and need for attention wouldn't fit in the same Hockey Arena.

Digital sports editor for the New York Post, Jeremy Layton, gave his take on the hypothetical matchup. Layton says the Lakers forward has the advantage as a goalie but the Tampa Bay signal-caller gets the edge in accuracy:

Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n



if each of you are also the goalies as well as the shooters, LeBron wins – elite size in goal and better lateral quickness to make saves



if you are just shooting and goalies are equal size/skill, giving the edge to Tom – all-time passing accuracy has to translate @TomBrady here's my takeif each of you are also the goalies as well as the shooters, LeBron wins – elite size in goal and better lateral quickness to make savesif you are just shooting and goalies are equal size/skill, giving the edge to Tom – all-time passing accuracy has to translate @TomBrady here's my takeif each of you are also the goalies as well as the shooters, LeBron wins – elite size in goal and better lateral quickness to make savesif you are just shooting and goalies are equal size/skill, giving the edge to Tom – all-time passing accuracy has to translate

This huge wrestling fan said that the three-time NFL MVP quarterback is thinking about playing hockey for the Lightning after he retires and tight end Rob Gronkowski will be the goalie:

Gene Mean @GeneMean5 @TomBrady Tom Brady thinking about playing Hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning after his football career is over and Gronk as the goalie @TomBrady Tom Brady thinking about playing Hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning after his football career is over and Gronk as the goalie 😂😂

A fan of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes noted seeing NFL and NBA players wearing hockey skates would be worth the price of admission:

Louie the Golden Caniac @GoldenCaniac @TomBrady Just seeing NFL & NBA players in hockey skates on the ice would be worth the price of admission. @TomBrady Just seeing NFL & NBA players in hockey skates on the ice would be worth the price of admission.

Another hockey fan asked if James would be his team's general manager and be allowed to bring a ringer, and if the Tampa Bay signal-caller is angry enough to have something to prove:

Oracle @oilersreality @TomBrady Questions does @KingJames also the GM of his team and allowed to to bring in ringers? Also is @TomBrady angry enough that he has something to prove? @TomBrady Questions does @KingJames also the GM of his team and allowed to to bring in ringers? Also is @TomBrady angry enough that he has something to prove?

This fan notes that you cannot deflate a hockey puck, referring to Brady and the Deflategate scandal:

Here, this fan gives the advantage to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback because he's spent the majority of his adult life in snow and ice while James has played on beaches:

Couch GM @couch_gm @TomBrady Gotta be Tom. He has spent most of his adult life up north in the snow and ice. Bron been playing on beaches for a long time @TomBrady Gotta be Tom. He has spent most of his adult life up north in the snow and ice. Bron been playing on beaches for a long time 😅

This sports fan commented on throwing hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in net and putting the contest on pay-per-view:

Tom Brady & LeBron James and their athletic backgrounds

Tom Brady and LeBron James.

While both players are future Hall of Famers in their respective sports, each has a background in sports different from the one they ended up becoming popular with.

Tom Brady had done well in both football and baseball at Junipero Serra High School in California. He entered the 1995 Major League Baseball draft and was selected by the Montreal Expos, but he chose instead to play football at the University of Michigan.

On the other hand, at the St. Vincent - St. Mary High School in Ohio, LeBron James was a member of the school’s football team, playing in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

It would be fun to see both these legends of their respective sports put on some skates for charity. You never know what they will produce on the ice rink.

