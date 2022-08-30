"Made Roger Goodell his puppet" - Anonymous NFL agent claims Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the man in charge of the NFL

Jerry Jones has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989 and is one of the NFL’s most recognized faces. During that time, Jones has become one of the most powerful figures in the NFL and one agent in the league certainly feels this way.

In a survey of 26 NFL agents, 16 of them said that commissioner Roger Goodell is the most influential person in and around the league. However, six suggested that the Dallas owner himself is the most powerful.

One agent said that Jones carries more power than Goodell and is the shadow commissioner of the NFL:

“Hands down, without a doubt, No. 1, and anyone who says otherwise is an absolute idiot. Jerry Jones is the shadow commissioner of the National Football League. He has made more rain for more owners than any man in the history of professional football in America.”

The agent also stated that the owner made Goodell his puppet:

"He’s made Roger Goodell his puppet. He’s involved intimately in almost every marketing deal that the NFL has done over a billion dollars. And he has brought the windfall to all of these owners.”

An example of the power that the 79-year-old has in the league is when Dallas mayor Eric Johnson hinted at a second NFL franchise in the city. Jones essentially squashed any prospect of a second team in Dallas, saying:

“Well, I like the mayor. I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys."

"He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have."

The Cowboys' rollercoaster run under Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Jones will be entering his 34th season as the Cowboys owner. They've notably won three Super Bowls under his ownership. However, the Cowboys' last appearance in the Super Bowl was in the 1995-96 season.

Since then, the team has made it to the playoffs 11 times, making it as far as the Divisional Round six times.

In the 2022-23 season, one of the most powerful figures in the NFL is seeking another Lombardi Trophy. For Jones, another Super Bowl win would make him a truly powerful figure in the league.

