Aaron Rodgers is now in the AFC. Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, fans across the league watched the team's picks closely to see how they would be used. The Packers were notorious for dumping first-round picks on defense while leaving the quarterback's offense wanting.

It seems that the quarterback got similar treatment in the NFL Draft with the Jets as he did with the Packers as no wide receivers were taken this year. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt explained why:

"You know, the thing that jumps out is, where are the wide receivers? Where's all the weapons for Rodgers?’ They have a lot of weapons already. One of them last year was the best offensive weapon."

Will Aaron Rodgers finish over .500 in 2023?

Here's how he put it:

"From McDonald to Zach Collins and there's [the quarterback] there off tossing it with with his guy Lazard a few days ago. And if you haven't seen him, he's just been in every single New York sporting event you can possibly go to."

Aaron Rodgers chases Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's record with Jets

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback

The Jets hope to hoist a Lombardi with No. 8. However, it will be no small feat. In the history of the Super Bowl, only two starting quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl with different franchises. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and then with the Denver Broncos in his final game.

Tom Brady won six championships with the Patriots. In his first year in Tampa Bay, he won his final Big Game. Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and now aims to get his second with the Jets.

If he completes that task, he will overshadow Brett Favre in the minds of most fans, especially when comparing the two quarterbacks' accomplishments away from Green Bay.

