The Minnesota Vikings face a quarterback dilemma with Sam Darnold and second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy after losing Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons last season, the Vikings signed Darnold for one year, and he led them to a 14-3 record and the playoffs.

The team also drafted JJ McCarthy in the first round last season, but a torn meniscus in his right knee sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

With free agency approaching, the Vikings must decide soon if they will bring Darnold back or be fully committed to McCarthy. Darnold will become a free agent if a new deal isn't reached before the period begins.

NFL analyst Craig Carton of Fox Sports' Breakfast Ball, doesn't think it's a good idea for the Vikings to fully move on from Darnold after he won them 14 games this past season.

Carton said:

"The Vikings were a team that was good enough to win 15 games last year and you want them to turn the keys over to a rookie QB coming off a torn ACL? No thank you sir."

Sam Darnold will likely test free agency

Sam Darnold during NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

It sounds like Sam Darnold will test free agency this offseason despite a very good season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Shortly after being named Coach of the Year, Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Darnold has "earned the right to test free agency," after his stellar season.

O'Connell said via ESPN:

"Look, you guys know how I feel about Sam. He is a guy that we identified last year as somebody who could come in and be successful. And really no matter where he was at before he arrived in his quarterback journey, it was about maximizing our time together. And I think we did that, and I think it was a very special year for Sam."

"And what that earned him is, everybody in our league now thinks he’s a bona fide legitimate starting quarterback and can win a lot of football games. He won 14 of them [in 2024]. So he’s earned the right to be a free agent but we will continue to have ongoing dialogue and discussions with him and his representation.”

O'Connell also mentioned that the team will continue discussions with Darnold, leaving the door open for his return.

With Darnold set to test the open market, he could and very likely will receive a deal larger than what the Vikings are willing to offer given they have who they believe to be their franchise quarterback in JJ McCarthy.

