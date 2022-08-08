"I find her ruling to be utterly incoherent and confusing" - NFL analyst is astounded by judge Sue Robinson's ruling in Deshaun Watson's case

NFL analyst Mina Kimes is astounded that Deshaun Watson was given only a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL made it clear that it was pushing for an indefinite suspension and when Robinson came back with just six games, it was met with serious pushback.

Kimes was speaking on NFL Live on August 2, expressing her confusion over the ruling.

Kimes said:

"You know, when I first saw the six games, I was surprised,it seemed low given the volume, of obviously they didn't consider all of the cases just for them, and the severity of allegations."

Mina Kimes @minakimes I find it hard to square Judge Robinson’s report with her conclusions re: sexual violence. I find it hard to square Judge Robinson’s report with her conclusions re: sexual violence. https://t.co/H5I0DWBFBh

Kimes continued:

"I find her ruling to be utterly incoherent and confusing, frankly. So first, she lays out the allegations, many of which we're familiar with. The NFL accuses Watson of going into these sessions with a sexual intent, bring in towel that couldn't cover him ejaculating on the women. These are details that had been widely reported in the settlements and outside news stories for a very long time."

McNeil @Reflog_18 Robert Kraft with a strong take on the Deshaun Watson suspension. Robert Kraft with a strong take on the Deshaun Watson suspension. https://t.co/b1OYaNSNDb

As expected, the NFL is appealing Robinson's decision as they push for a season-long suspension.

What does this all mean for Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

As many reports have stated, if the NFL successfully appeals and achieves a year-long suspension, the Browns have made it clear that they will sue the league.

The NFLPA then has the power to file an injunction that will keep the quarterback on the field while the case is heard through federal court. Now, this could last a very long time, making for a fair chance that the 26-year-old will, at the time of writing, play Week 1 and possibly beyond.

This would be an ideal outcome for the quarterback given the severity of the circumstances. Playing right from the get-go means he will have the most prominent influence on the Browns' season.

Many would argue Cleveland should be a legitimate playoff contender in this case. Combining the former Texans quarterback with the likes of Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt certainly presents them as postseason potentials on paper.

