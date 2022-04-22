NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers needs another Super Bowl to be in GOAT conversation

When you think of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, one might think of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Joe Montana. Aaron Rodgers sometimes gets brought up in that conversation, but the Green Bay Packers' quarterback only has one Super Bowl victory on his resume. In a league where Super Bowls are often the criteria for measuring a player's career, this doesn't seem to be enough.

Chris Canty compared the best quarterbacks of all time on Get Up, including Brady, Manning and Montana. He said that in order for Rodgers to be in that conversation, he needs at least one more Super Bowl victory.

Here's what he said:

"I want to say he can, Hannah. And I'm not going to doubt the guy that has back-to-back MVPs and I will be honest Hannah. Aaron Rodgers does need to get to another Super Bowl game with another Super Bowl to be in that GOAT conversation with Montana, with Brady, and with Manning. If he doesn't get that, it makes you question how great Aaron Rodgers actually really is."

Canty clearly thinks the Packers' signal-caller has to win at least one more to be involved in the conversation. Brady, for example, has an NFL-record seven Super Bowl victories while making it to the big game 10 times in his career. Joe Montana is an impressive 4-0 on the big stage with three Super-Bowl MVPs and Peyton Manning has a pair of Super Bowls himself with two different franchises. Pittsburgh's recently retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has two rings.

CBS Sports HQ



Joe Montana holds a few Super Bowl career records:



• Most passes without an INT (122)

• All-time passer rating of 127.8



A perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls



Joe Montana holds a few Super Bowl career records:
• Most passes without an INT (122)
• All-time passer rating of 127.8
A perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls

Aaron Rodgers struggles in the clutch with a 1-4 in Conference Championship games

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Rodgers has one Super Bowl victory, leading the Green Bay Packers to their 2011 Super Bowl victory over Roethlisberger's Steelers. Since then, he has been unable to make it back to the Super Bowl, going 1-4 in Conference Championship games. Last season, the Packers lost in the Wisconsin snow. It was a tense 13-10 defeat at the hands of the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Crazy but true: Aaron Rodgers is 1-4 in conference championship games.

The only other quarterbacks with four Conference Championship losses are Ken Stabler (1-4), Donovan McNabb (1-4) and Tom Brady (10-4.)

At 38 years of age, Rodgers is under contract until 2026 with two voidable years on the deal. He could play through the contract or decide to retire after this season. The multiple NFL MVP winner's future has often been the subject of some debate, but currently seems set to stay with the Packers for the foreseeable future. Regardless of what he chooses to do, if he wants to be considered the greatest of all time, he'll have to win at least one more Super Bowl.

Edited by John Maxwell