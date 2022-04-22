"Joe Montana was Tom Brady before TB12 "- Skip Bayless picks 49ers legend as one of the most clutch players in NFL history

Tom Brady and Joe Montana are two of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. In fact, Brady looked up to Montana growing up and idolized him as a young player starting out in football.

The two quarterbacks know a thing or two about winning Super Bowls and being dominant in their position during their time playing in the NFL.

Analyst Skip Bayless recently compared Tom Brady to Joe Montana when asked about a unique Mt. Rushmore of sports based on players' clutch ability. He claimed that Montana was Brady before the latter entered the fray. Bayless said:

"Aha a Mount Clutch-more, intriguing question Dalton. Obviously, I could still stick with my all time Rushmore of sports stars, which was Jordan, Brady, Ali and Tiger Woods. For sure, Jordan and Brady obviously must transfer straight on to Mount Clutch-more."

He added:

"But I'll go in two different directions from my other two spots up on clutch more. Joe Montana was Tom Brady before Tom Brady. I used to be the biggest Montana fan until Brady turned me completely around and away from Montana. But Joe was 4-0 in Super Bowls. Jordan-esque."

Joe Montana was a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls while Tom Brady is currently 7-3

Joe Montana was certainly a clutch player. Montana went a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls, the biggest stage of the game, while being named Super Bowl MVP three out of four times.

4-0 in Super Bowls, 3 Super Bowl MVPs, Pro Football HOF'er. Wow it's been 20 years since Joe Montana retired.

His Super Bowl victories came in 1982 (Super Bowl XVI), 1985 (Super Bowl XIX), 1989 (Super Bowl XXIII) and 1990 (XXIV). Montana was also the first-ever player to be named Super Bowl MVP three times (Super Bowl XVI, XIX and XXIV).

He holds the NFL record for most wins in a Super Bowl without a loss (four) and was considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time when he retired. Montana was also the league MVP twice and made the All-Pro team five times while making eight Pro Bowls.

Tom Brady has three more Super Bowl victories than Montana, with seven, but also has three losses. While Montana had no Super Bowl losses, Brady has made it to six more Super Bowls and won three more than the NFL legend.

He is also a five-time Super Bowl MVP and has won the league MVP three times. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is a six-time All-Pro and has made an NFL record 15 Pro Bowls as well.

While Brady and Montana's resumes are a little different, they're certainly two of the greatest QB's in the history of the game.

