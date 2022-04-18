"They're not a suitable contending offense without Davante Adams" - NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers' Packers will struggle without Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers may be the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But entering the 2022-23 season, he will have a mountain of pressure on his shoulders. Since the Green Bay Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams, the best wide receivers on the depth chart are Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, and Allen Lazard.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on Get Up! on Monday, saying the loss of Adams will be massive for Aaron Rodgers. Orlovsky mentioned that the Packers have four picks in the first 49 selections of this year's draft, and selecting pass catchers is critical for the organization:

"They [the Packers] have got to get to pass catchers in the draft for the first 49 picks. They got four picks in the first 49. That's pretty bad...picks 22, 28, 53, and 59. I say pass catchers and not wide receivers specifically because I think my instincts are telling me that I can see the Packers going back to a little bit more of a twelve personnel — one back and two tight ends rather than 11 (personnel). One back, one tight end and three wide receivers."

Need is lessened but only slightly. Should still draft 2-3 more. At least one early. Watkins helps in 2022; long-term need at WR is still HUGE. Packers now likely have 4 roster spots secured at WR: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers. Need is lessened but only slightly. Should still draft 2-3 more. At least one early. Watkins helps in 2022; long-term need at WR is still HUGE.

Orlovsky continued, suggesting that the team could draft a tight end to support Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' tight end from 2021, Robert Tonyan, is recovering from a torn ACL. Orlovsky said:

"A tight end like Jelani Woods from Oklahoma State. Can he be paired with Robert Tonyan coming off of ACL surgery?. They still need to get a wide receiver."

To conclude, Orlovsky staked his claim that the Packers won't be a suitable championship-contending offense due to the loss of Adams. He said he liked Allen Lazard, but the team needed to add more speed through the draft:

"When I think of the Green Bay Packers right now offensively, two things come to mind: number one, they're not a suitable contending offense without Davante Adams. Two, they are slow. The fastest receiver is probably Allen Lazard. He's a (4.6) guy. I'm a Lazard guy. I love him, but they need to add speed to this offense quickly in this draft."

Aaron Rodgers will be responsible for making those around him better

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is currently facing an uphill mountain climb in 2022 without Adams, who has been his safety net the last few seasons and has staked his claim as arguably the NFL's most talented wide receiver.

Without Adams, Aaron Rodgers will have to elevate the talent of Watkins, Lazard, and those around him. Rodgers reportedly played a role in the Packers signing Watkins, so it will be interesting to see how quickly that relationship can develop.

Rodgers and the Packers can play in the NFC rather than the more star-studded AFC. Rodgers will have to get past Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford to get a shot at winning his second Super Bowl.

Drafting at least one wide receiver will be paramount for the Packers' next two seasons, with Rodgers under center as lucrative as possible.

Edited by Piyush Bisht