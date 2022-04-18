"Get comfortable with the idea that he could end up in Carolina" - NFL analyst believes Baker Mayfield could end up with Panthers alongside Robby Anderson

Baker Mayfield's fate remains undecided in the shadow of the NFL Draft. However, one NFL analyst expects the quarterback to have a new home when the dust settles in Las Vegas. Speaking on Get Up!, Kimberly A. Martin predicted that the Cleveland Browns quarterback could wear the blue and white this fall. Here's what she had to say:

"[Robby Anderson] has to get comfortable with the idea that Baker could end up in Carolina. Listen, do not be surprised if Baker is moved on draft week. That could definitely happen and Carolina makes sense."

Last week, the well-known wide receiver made comments knocking out the idea of Mayfield landing in Carolina. However, according to Martin, it would be a move that makes the most sense for the team:

"Carolina makes a lot of sense because this is a franchise that is looking for the guy, and they need competition against Sam Donald but Robby Anderson not loving Baker Mayfield... think about when he was drafted. In 2016, I was covering the Jets at that time. The amount of players that have come through that organization...quarterbacks that he has seen."

#Browns players report for voluntary workouts on Tuesday and what Baker Mayfield does will be interesting. He could just not show up. Or … he could show up, make things awkward, and force the Browns to get something done already. Hope has been for a trade before the draft.

Martin continued, naming some of the players that Anderson has had to work with:

"Geno Smith, Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty, Sam Darnold, Ryan Fitzpatrick... look at that list that Robby Anderson has played with the Jets and the Panthers, and he's doubling down on the fact that he wants no part of Baker."

Why Robby Anderson and many others are hesitant about Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Of course, Baker Mayfield has reached decent heights. He's won a playoff game and elevated a franchise that had been deflated for the entire 21st century. However, many see plenty of cracks in his game. His rookie season and third season in the NFL were electric, as he threw for a combined 53 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

In the other two seasons, Mayfield played at the backup level. In his second and fourth years in the NFL, he threw for a combined 39 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. That said, believers will quickly point out that he played hurt for much of 2021.

In a new location, some think the quarterback could arrive with a chip on his shoulder, raising his game. Others are fearful that he will continue to be the same player he was in Cleveland. Both sides will likely agree that the quarterback will have a new home soon. The question is where that could be.

