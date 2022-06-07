"Don’t be so sure that Baker will come back and save them" - NFL analyst believes Baker Mayfield won't play for Browns even if Deshaun Watson is suspended for entire 2022 season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's legal troubles seem to increase with each passing week. Another former massage therapist has accused him of sexual misconduct, taking the number of complainants to 24.

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. 24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. https://t.co/LP6vacph7J

Watson is not only facing a barrage of civil lawsuits but is also at risk of being handed a long suspension by the NFL in the wake of these allegations. With their new superstar quarterback likely to be unavailable for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season, the Browns may have to turn to their former QB1 Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is still on Cleveland's roster after no team was willing to take on the quarterback's $19 million salary for the 2022 NFL season. Playing him is a no-brainer solution for the Browns if Deshaun Watson is handed a lengthy ban. But one NFL analyst suggests Mayfield won't sign up to be the franchise's savior again.

NFL analyst Brett Kollman explained on Twitter why he believes Mayfield is done with the Browns:

"If Watson is suspended for a long time, or possibly the whole year, don’t be so sure that Baker will come back and save them. He put his body on the line for them and played hurt, and then they replaced him with… this. He’s not the type to let that go. He’ll still want out."

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann If Watson is suspended for a long time, or possibly the whole year, don’t be so sure that Baker will come back and save them.



He put his body on the line for them and played hurt, and then they replaced him with…this.



He’s not the type to let that go. He’ll still want out. If Watson is suspended for a long time, or possibly the whole year, don’t be so sure that Baker will come back and save them.He put his body on the line for them and played hurt, and then they replaced him with…this.He’s not the type to let that go. He’ll still want out.

Baker Mayfield suffered a gruesome injury to his non-throwing shoulder early in the 2021 season and needed surgery to fix the damage. The quarterback decided to delay it until the offseason to help the Browns reach the playoffs for a second-year run.

But it proved to be an error of judgment on the team and Mayfield's part. The quarterback couldn't play up to his potential and Cleveland finished with a disappointing 8-9 record. Mayfield completed the year with 3,010 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions.

Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum shed light on the severity of Mayfield's injury after the team's Week 17 loss against the Steelers. He revealed:

“One of the gustiest, toughest performances from a quarterback in a season I’ve ever seen. … one of the toughest guys I know. He’s a fighter and came to fight every day. … Tremendous amount of respect for him and it grew.”

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Case Keenum on Baker: “One of the gustiest, toughest performances from a quarterback in a season I’ve ever seen. … one of the toughest guys I know. He’s a fighter and came to fight every day. … Tremendous amount of respect for him and it grew.” #Browns Case Keenum on Baker: “One of the gustiest, toughest performances from a quarterback in a season I’ve ever seen. … one of the toughest guys I know. He’s a fighter and came to fight every day. … Tremendous amount of respect for him and it grew.” #Browns

He further added:

“There were some weeks; getting [Baker Mayfield] onto the field was a small miracle.”

Browns pursued Deshaun Watson despite Baker Mayfield's displays for the team

Despite putting himself through this extraordinary ordeal, the Browns did not commit to Baker Mayfield. They publicly pursued Deshaun Watson before handing him the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history worth $230 million.

The Browns were aware that Watson faced the risk of a lengthy suspension. However, they stated that they had done their due diligence and pulled the trigger on the blockbuster with the Houston Texans.

Mayfield understandably felt disrespected by the Browns' treatment and is adamant about leaving the franchise.

The number of women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct has now risen to 24. The quarterback will likely be reprimanded by the NFL in a severe fashion.

The Browns' 2022 season hinged on their big-money acquisition playing at an elite level, but he is unlikely to be available. With Mayfield seemingly having no interest in suiting up for the team, the franchise seems to be heading towards another doomed campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far