  • NFL analyst believes Daniel Jones is a dead man walking with New York Giants

NFL analyst believes Daniel Jones is a dead man walking with New York Giants

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 02, 2024 16:49 GMT
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins
Daniel Jones' future with Giants

Daniel Jones signed a new contract extension with the New York Giants last year worth $140 million across four years. He is entering just the second year of that deal but rumors swirled ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft that the Giants may be looking to select one of the top quarterback prospects. However, they picked wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick.

While some may have believed that this showed some faith in Jones as their potential long-term solution, apparently Kevin Clark disagrees.

On "Get Up," when asked if he believes this is Jones' last year with the Giants, Clark outlined why he believes that to be the case.

"I believe that when he plays, he is not very good," Clark said. "On top of that, he is expensive, and on top of that, he is injured. In four of the last five years, he has missed at least two games, and they tried to replace him last year in the draft.
"I just think we're heading towards a spot where if he doesn't play this year, then he's done as a starter. (TS 0:40)"

youtube-cover

Kevin Clark believes the rumors that the Giants were looking to replace Daniel Jones in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they could not trade up for the prospect they were targeting.

He also pointed out that his extensive injury history is one of the main reasons they could be seeking alternatives, though he doesn't think Jones is any good when he's on the football field.

How Daniel Jones earned his contract with Giants, despite major concerns

Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones turned in a promising first season with the New York Giants, throwing for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games. However, he struggled in his next two years, totaling just 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Entering a contract year, the Giants brought in new head coach Brian Daboll, which resulted in a career-best season for Jones.

In his first year with his new coach, Jones set career-highs in completion percentage (62.5), passing yards (3,205), running yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (7) with a career-low five interceptions.

He also helped the Giants to the NFL Playoffs, where his excellent performance contributed to them advancing to the second round. He signed his contract extension after his breakout season but followed it up with just two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games last year.

Edited by Krutik Jain
comments icon

What's your opinion?
