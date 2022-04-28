"I feel like the relationship can still be repaired" - NFL analyst believes Deebo Samuel and 49ers can still reach contract agreement

Deebo Samuel could have a new home by the end of the next several days, or he could find himself farther away from getting out. The 49ers wide receiver has been pushing for a trade to another franchise in the shadow of a pivotal contract year. However, one NFL analyst thinks the 49ers can talk Samuel back from the brink.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Dan Graziano said that the fracture between the player and the organization can still be repaired. Here's how he put it:

"It's the first time he's contract-extension eligible. The 49ers were kind of caught off guard by this. What they do as a result remains to be seen, but if they are going to move him soon, it's going to take a lot, so interested teams who are calling or being told that we have to be blown away."

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo



The bottle girls brought the sign out saying “Deebo is staying



Only problem is, Deebo was there. Wait for his reaction 🏾‍♂️ Yea, Deebo Samuel is OUT of San FranciscoThe bottle girls brought the sign out saying “Deebo is staying #49ers Only problem is, Deebo was there. Wait for his reaction🏾‍♂️ Yea, Deebo Samuel is OUT of San Francisco 😂The bottle girls brought the sign out saying “Deebo is staying #49ers” Only problem is, Deebo was there. Wait for his reaction🙅🏾‍♂️😂 https://t.co/v6laTbx3Iz

He continued, saying that "the relationship can still be repaired":

"You mentioned that the 49ers don't have a first-round pick this year or next year. If you could give them one or both of those things, you might be able to start a conversation, but right now, I feel like the relationship can still be repaired...whether they're right or not remains to be seen."

Field Yates @FieldYates I put together a graphic of every NFL team that should try to trade for Deebo Samuel. I put together a graphic of every NFL team that should try to trade for Deebo Samuel. https://t.co/grE9WpypPJ

Deebo Samuel vs Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The San Francisco 49ers had drafted Brandon Aiyuk in the first round to be the face of the wide receiver corps; instead, Samuel stepped into the role in 2021. Aiyuk was drafted in 2020 and had a solid rookie year, earning 750 yards and five touchdowns. Some expected him to build on this.

In 2021, the wide receiver technically improved, but simply treaded water overall. In his second season, he earned 826 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel exploded.

In 2021, the wide receiver earned 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, towering over Aiyuk. However, his past appears to be holding him back in the eyes of the 49ers. In 2019, the wide receiver was drafted in the second round. Like Aiyuk would do the following year, the wide receiver had a good rookie campaign, earning more than 802 yards and three touchdowns.

However, 2020 was the year the wide receiver fell short of expectations, thanks to a leg injury that ultimately cut his season short after seven games. He caught 33 passes for 391 yards and a touchdown. Thus, when the 49ers are now hesitant to tie the knot with an expensive contract, many point to 2020 as the reason.

