"There ain't no pressure" - NFL analyst believes Deshaun Watson isn't worried about impending suspension

Deshaun Watson isn't going to jail, but that doesn't mean he is clear from punishment. With 22 civil lawsuits and an NFL investigation still looming, the quarterback could still see some form of retribution regarding accusations of sexual harassment. While this would make most quarterbacks nervous, one NFL analyst thinks Watson isn't under any pressure at all.

Speaking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho posited that, with his salary fully guaranteed, the quarterback doesn't care about the remaining uncertainty regarding the lawsuits and a possible suspension.

Acho said:

“Nah, there ain't no pressure under $30 million guaranteed work. I mean, so if you don't play, he's still gonna get paid. If he goes, and it's suspended for the entirety of the season, which is not going to happen, there isn't gonna be an issue because you knew there was going to be some issue."

He continued, saying that while other feelings may exist, there's no pressure:

"If he goes to Cleveland and instantly wins, there's still going to be some types of feelings about Deshaun Watson, but either way there's no pressure when you sit out an entire season and the team still pays you $7 million a week while you're sitting out."

He corrected his math but doubled down on his point:

"Well, maybe $700,000 [per] week. And then you get a fully guaranteed contract and in the midst of 21 or so civil lawsuits and civil allegations, ain't no pressure.”

Deshaun Watson's young NFL career

Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

Had Deshaun Watson gone to jail for as long as some were speculating, it could have doomed his NFL career. However, since he's dodged the bullet, most would agree he is still in the "young" phase of his career. Before missing the 2021 football season, the quarterback was in the midst of a budding professional career.

It began in 2017 when the Houston Texans drafted him. In that season, he threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in just seven games, per Pro Football Reference. In 2018, the quarterback built on his accomplishments. He went 11-5 and went to the playoffs before losing in the first round.

In 2019, he went 10-5, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He made the playoffs once again and won a playoff game. However, 2020 saw a massive step back in terms of team accomplishments but a big step forward in personal accomplishments.

In 2020, the quarterback threw for a career-high in touchdowns and yards. He also threw for a career-low in interceptions. However, the Texans went 4-12. Almost as soon as the season ended, the lawsuits poured out.

The accusations played a factor in the quarterback missing 2021, and, upon the resolution of the criminal side of the allegations, the quarterback landed in Cleveland. What's next for Deshaun Watson? Will he miss time in 2022?

