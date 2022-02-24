NFL analyst believes there's one key reason that's holding off Aaron Rodgers from making a decision about his future

Aaron Rodgers' future is one of the hottest topics for debate in the NFL right now. He hasn't given a direct answer on what exactly he wants out of this offseason, causing many rumors to swirl about where he will be next year. He could potentially come back and play for the Green Bay Packers, request to be traded to a new team, sit out the season, or even retire.

NFL analyst Chris Broussard went on the First Things First show to give his take on the situation. He believes that Aaron Rodgers' future is directly linked to what the Packers decided to do with Davante Adams, who is a pending free agent this year.

"I think what he's waiting for is Davante Adams, I think he's waiting to see what happens with Davante," Broussard said. "If the Packers franchise Davante then I think Aaron Rodgers is coming back if they obviously come to an agreement on a new contract. If Davante is somehow parting ways with the Packers then I think he and Aaron could end up in the same place."

Davante Adams is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. He and the Packers organization have been negotiating a contract extension for more than a year now, but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement. While it's possible that a long-term deal will be agreed upon this offseason, it's also possible that the Packers will place the franchise tag on him.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Brian Gutekunst says he doesn’t like using the franchise tag and wants to extend Davante Adams. The situation is still in flux.



Is there a chance the Packers let Adams walk in free agency?



Chris Broussard believes that if the Packers do in fact place the franchise tag on Davante Adams, then Rodgers will also return to play for them next season. Using the same theme, he also believes that if Adams ends up with a new team for the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers will look to join him wherever he goes. He basically believes that the two of them will be a package deal next year.

One potential destination for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in 2022

StaceyDales @StaceyDales Basically, #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he isn’t getting into any “hypotheticals” re: scenarios involving Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams staying or leaving. Did say he believes Pack can keep both guys and still be competitive despite cap problems. Basically, #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he isn’t getting into any “hypotheticals” re: scenarios involving Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams staying or leaving. Did say he believes Pack can keep both guys and still be competitive despite cap problems.

If Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams want to play together next season on a new team, their options will be somewhat limited due to their high combined salary.

One option that appears to make the most sense is the Denver Broncos. They have the fifth most available cap space and are a quarterback away from being legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They also recently hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their head coach, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the Packers.

