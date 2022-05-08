“I think it’s another reason why he’s glad he’s not there” - NFL analyst believes Tom Brady is happy to not be in New England due to social media freedom

Tom Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 2020 season and never looked back. After 19 years with the New England Patriots, Brady proved that he could win a Super Bowl without Bill Belichick.

Of course, it helped that he landed in a team that was already loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and he brought Rob Gronkowski with him.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Everyone keep this on the down low please. Everyone keep this on the down low please. https://t.co/xPtrg1kXjr

Ross Tucker, host of the Ross Tucker Football podcast, stopped by The Business of Sports Podcast with Andrew Brandt. There, he talked about the new freedoms Tom Brady discovered in Tampa Bay.

“I don't think he would be doing this if he were still in New England. And I think he's a genius for doing it. I mean, he has expanded his profile like you wouldn't believe with the social media stuff. I don't know that he'd been doing it in New England. And I think it's another reason why he's glad he's not there, to be honest with you. I think he's happy to be able to do this somewhere else.”

There’s no doubt that Brady has been in the public eye far more than he was with the New England Patriots. From commercials and podcasts to charity golf matches and a larger social media presence, Brady is everywhere. This is, on the flip side, unfortunate for fans of the 30 teams who mostly hate his guts..

Tom Brady is more active than ever on social media, has more endorsements, and public appearances

Brady has made himself a brand since leaving the Patriots. We’ve heard from players before that the New England Patriots as a franchise are a little too serious. Some players even said the team sucks all the fun out of the game.

Belichick has admitted before that he knows nothing about social media and doesn’t care. On top of that, the team monitors social media posts from players, no doubt creating a sense of censorship among them.

Brady continues to enjoy his time in the limelight and with attention that hasn’t been there before despite winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He’ll take part once again in The Match, an annual golf outing which usually features NFL quarterbacks matched with pro golfers.

This year, Brady teams up with Aaron Rodgers to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It’s young vs old on the greens.

