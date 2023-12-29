Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been in the news throughout the season. His on-field achievements have him among the leading candidates to win the Defensive Player of the Year award while his comments on social media and on his podcast have also brought a lot of attention.

Recently Parsons took a slight dig at Brock Purdy after the San Francisco 49ers quarterback had a poor outing against the Baltimore Ravens. In Purdy's defense, Deebo Samuel later came out and clapped back at the Cowboys star referring to how they have already blown out Parsons' team this season.

Chris Broussard talked about Parsons' situation on First Things First. He mentioned how the culture of the Cowboys created by owner Jerry Jones is one of the biggest reasons for such instances and also why their team won't win the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Broussard said:

"This is one example, it's actually reason number 4,080 of Why the Dallas Cowboys will not reach the Super Bowl. And why they haven't gotten even to the final for the NFC title game in the last 28 years. It is because they have a culture that lacks maturity and discipline and it starts with the owner."

"It starts at the top with Jerry Jones and trickles down throughout the organization. And Mike is just a player personification of it. All right. That's all he's just in the mix of it. All right. But also, this is why I didn't want Mike doing the podcast number I said in the beginning here, he shouldn't have a podcast because he's too young..."

Jerry Jones has never shied away from talking about his team. Every week he is on the radio speaking about his team and other things around the league due to which the Cowboys are always in the news. Similarly, ever since he entered the league Micah Parsons has been in the news in one way or another.

It will be interesting to see if Broussard's take eventually becomes right as the Dallas Cowboys are certainly struggling heading into the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys need to bounce back in Week 17

CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are currently on a two-game losing streak and will face the Detroit Lions in Week 17. This is a crucial game for America's team as they need to get back on track before the playoffs.

The Lions have a pretty good offense and for the Cowboys to win this game, Micah Parsons needs to be at his best. In 15 games this season, Parsons has recorded 27 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, 13.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Lions' offense spearheaded by Jared Goff is averaging 23.7 points and 325.5 total yards per game this season. In comparison, the Cowboys defense is only giving up an average of 19.1 points and 298.7 total yards per game.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.