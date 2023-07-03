Russell Wilson is getting within shouting distance of getting a chance to fully put the 2022 season behind him. However, until at least September rolls around, No. 3 will continue to be looked at as a lesser version of his previous self in every area except his waistline.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero blamed injuries for the quarterback's down season. However, he also blamed his food choices. Here's how he put it:

"Russell Wilson makes $49 million per year. The Broncos gave up two first rounders, two second rounders and three players to get him, and he played badly last season. Sure, there were circumstances he dealt with [like] injuries as well. He was a little bit over the ideal weight for him throughout the course of that season."

The comments came in a segment of the show talking about whether he'd be able to bounce back in 2023. However, as long-time NFL fans know, it is quite rare for a quarterback to fall to the depths of where he was last season and rebound to become a franchise-level player again.

However, that is not to say that Wilson can't improve and at least get part of the way back there. That said, in order to accomplish the improbable, it will be up to Sean Payton to bring a winning culture back to Denver, which only has had one quarterback with a winning record since Peyton Manning.

When was the Broncos' last winning quarterback between the Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson eras?

No. 3 at Denver Broncos v Tennessee Titans

Trevor Siemian, the immediate replacement to No. 18, went 13-11 in his roughly 1.5 seasons as a starter for the team. Since then, every quarterback not named backup quarterback Brett Rypien has finished with more losses than wins for the team. The reason the team cut ties with Siemian wasn't his overall record. Instead, it was just how hard he imploded in his follow-up season.

In his first year as the starter, he went 8-6 and in his second year, he went 5-5, but the dropoff was stark. In his first season, he threw for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In his second starting season, he threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Despite finding work as recently as 2022, he hasn't won a game since with an 0-6 starting record.

In a make-or-break season for Russell Wilson, will the Broncos get a quarterback with a winning record as a starter in 2023?

