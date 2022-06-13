"Is he a weirdo a whack job, a criminal?" NFL analyst blasts Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct  

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been in the headlines basically every day since his move to the Browns. With 24 civil suits for alleged sexual misconduct aimed at him, the 26-year-old is not favored by many at the moment.

NFL analyst John Middlekauff, host of the 3 and Out podcast, gave his thoughts on the current situation involving the quarterback. With 24 suits levelled against the 26-year-old, many think that a serious suspension is coming his way. Exactly how long that will be is anyone's guess.

Middlekauff stated why the Browns quarterback had to resort to what he allegedly did. The analyst's comments about Watson being a whack job and even a criminal is all on the table right now.

Middlekauff said:

"And I would say in a lot of these situations we've seen a lot of guys come back. They did not have the situation of 24 women in a lawsuit of 66 massage therapists. Like this guy was the Bernie Madoff of sexual massage therapist scams. That's what this guy was doing. And he's been exploited now.

Middlekauff added:

"And the crazy thing is, from everyone that's ever talked about him, good-looking guy, star quarterback, everyone loved him. Why did he have to resort to this? Is he a weirdo, a whack job, a criminal? I mean, I think it's all on the table right now."

Will Watson play for Cleveland in 2022?

It is perhaps the most talked about topic in the NFL. Will the 26-year-old see the field in 2022? Depending on who you talk to or which podcast or sports show you listen to, the answer will vary greatly.

Some, as Middlekauff has said, suspend the quarterback indefinitely. Others have said four games is the right punishment. Another population of fans want the quarterback to sit out the entire year.

With the Browns forking out an astronomical contract of $230 million, all of which is guaranteed, the franchise will be hoping the 26-year-old sees the field in 2022 despite the fact that it is up for controversial debate right now.

Cleveland has the roster to compete for a Super Bowl, but a lot of that depends on whether Watson will be playing. If he doesn't, it will most likely fall on the likes of Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett. Baker Mayfield doesn't seem like a viable option at the moment considering his unfortunate relationship with the Browns.

While there is no date or timeline for a possible suspension for Watson, one thing is for certain: most people think that the 26-year-old will be on the sidelines for a while.

