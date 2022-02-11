"Don't make somebody play for you that doesn't want to play" - NFL Analyst's bold take on Aaron Rodgers-Packers situation

There has been much discussion concerning Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his playing future. With the 38-year-old not sold on returning to Green Bay, speculation has been rife with what his decision will be.

After stating in training camp that he was 50/50 on playing or retiring, Rodgers took the Packers to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC. However, he was knocked out of the playoffs by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Domonique Foxworth, a former NFL corner with the Ravens and Broncos, was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked for his opinion on the situation. Foxworth stated that Green Bay should move on from their star quarterback.

"You tried this year to make it happen with somebody who was unhappy and doesn't want to be there and you guys did a pretty good job. But you have not won the championship and it's time, I think for them to change to move on to the next chapter. This, from what I understand, was always the plan, this was when they wanted.

"Jordan Love to move in and take over so go ahead and do that. Maybe Jordan Love is not the guy, so you start looking for your next quarterback and move on because Aaron doesn't want to be there. Don't make somebody play for you that doesn't want to play."

Where will Rodgers end up in 2022?

There have been many rumors regarding Rodgers' playing future. Some have said the 38-year-old will retire, others have said he could link up with Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. His love for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is also well known. He could even return to Green Bay.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL



That's more TD passes than any Bears QB has thrown in the franchise's 101 year old history.



Over Aaron Rodgers' last 72 games, he's thrown 156 TD passes. That's more TD passes than any Bears QB has thrown in the franchise's 101 year old history.

The reigning NFL MVP did state that he will decide on his future plans before NFL free agency begins on March 16. This means fans won't have to wait much longer before those plans are revealed.

PFF @PFF



Aaron Rodgers said this about new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in November 2020…

In a similar fashion to the 49ers, who traded up to get Trey Lance, the Packers drafted Jordan Love. The move essentially put Rodgers' time with the organization on the clock. For many, now appears to be a perfect time for both the 38-year-old quarterback and the organization to part ways.

Regardless of what he decides, the reigning NFL MVP will have the whole league buzzing when it's finally announced.

