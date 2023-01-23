Dak Prescott once again had a poor game for the Dallas Cowboys as they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

This was for the second straight season that the Cowboys were sent home by the 49ers, and in both games, Prescott didn't play well.

Prescott has thrown the most interceptions in the NFL this season, and against the 49ers he threw two more which tilted the result in the favor of the home team. Emmanuel Acho was not happy with how Prescott played and criticized him.

Here's what Acho said about Prescott after he threw two interceptions in the loss:

"We got to be honest, if Dak Prescott is still making mistakes like this in year seven, it's fair to wonder if he'll ever stop. If CeeDee Lamb is at number three, CeeDee Lamb is likely getting the ball. Dak Prescott I need you to be better than this."

He continued:

"I need you to have some focal awareness on where in fact Jimmy Ward is. Dak Prescott you have to see Jimmy Ward, just like that Fred Warner easy interception but the interception that Prescott didn't throw that I'm about to show you is actually worse than the one that he did."

Acho added:

"Dak Prescott, year seven, you can't make that mistake. But watch this Cowboys fans. This is how everybody looks… If Dak is still making these mistakes in year seven it is fair to wonder if he will ever stop."

In the Divisional Round game, Prescott completed 23/37 of his passes for 206 yards. He had two passing touchdowns and two huge interceptions.

The Dallas Cowboys scored just 12 points, which was a huge disappointment. Especially after how they played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their previous game.

What's next for Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Prescott will return as the Cowboys' starting quarterback next season, but it could be his final season in Dallas. Jerry Jones has been patient with him, but if he fails to show up in big games again, his time may be up.

Over the years, Prescott has shown that he is a great person to have as your franchise quarterback, but he is quite inconsistent on the field. We could see another story like Derek Carr here as the Cowboys are unlikely to win unless major changes are made.

Dallas' disappointing display on offense culminated in an extremely bizarre final play on their own 24-yard line. With six seconds remaining, the Cowboys elected to use a formation that has drawn comparisons to an infamous Indianapolis Colts blunder from years ago.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott snapped the ball and was bulldozed immediately as he attempted protection duties for Prescott. Under pressure, Prescott threw the ball about ten yards into heavy coverage where a tackle was made, ending the match. It's hard to explain the mesmerizing sequence as there are so many questionable aspects on display.

Watch the clip below:

With the defeat to the 49ers a painful one, Dallas will have the entire offseason to stew on it.

