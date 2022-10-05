NFL analyst claims Broncos coaching staff isn’t 'letting Russ cook' as he expected

Russell Wilson has a lot on his plate in getting the Denver Broncos to fix their losing ways. One such way fans expected was to see the quarterback take over games. After four weeks, though, that hasn't exactly happened.

Bomani Jones on The Right Time claimed the coaching staff was attempting to hold him back like Pete Carroll allegedly did in Seattle. Here's how he put it:

"Y'all got the coach that ya'll don't trust. I'd say it looked better against the Raiders, although they did lose the game. But he did look better. The thing that gets me with Russell Wilson at this point is they're not letting him cook either."

He continued, mocking the team's strategy in how they handle their quarterback:

"They've been kind of like, 'How about we run the ball a lot, Russell? What you think of that? Oh, fourth down? No, we'd rather kick an 89-yard field goal. That's what we're going to do.'"

Russell Wilson's improving debut month with Broncos

While it hasn't been the instant grenade that fans expected, the quarterback has seen some improvement after a slow start. Despite being 0-1 in his first week, he threw for 340 yards and one touchdown. In Week 2, he won the game, throwing for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV #broncos Russell Wilson (right shoulder) was limited in practice today for the second day in a row. #broncos Russell Wilson (right shoulder) was limited in practice today for the second day in a row.

In Week 3, he threw for 184 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, but led the Broncos on a late scoring drive to take the lead. In Week 4 against the Raiders, he threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, and completed a season-high 68 percent of his throws.

The Broncos lost the game due to a disastrous late-game fumble by Melvin Gordon. This led fans to hope for a short wait for Wilson's first breakout game of the season.

However, a mysterious shoulder injury has put fans on notice. Either way, they won't have to wait long as the team faces the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The Colts are coming off a narrow seven-point loss to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Matt Ryan had a solid outing in the defeat, throwing for 356 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He bagged a stable 27 of his 37 passes on the day.

The Broncos-Colts game is set to kick off on October 7 at 8:15 PM ET.

