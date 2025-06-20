NFL analyst bullish on George Pickens' Cowboys era "with most accurate targets" after lackluster time with Steelers

George Pickens has found a new home for the 2025 NFL season. After spending three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiver was traded to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason. After this move, NFL analyst John Daigle is optimistic about Pickens' future with the Cowboys.

The young wide receiver had a lackluster time in Pittsburgh, to say the least. In the three years he spent with the franchise, Pickens made 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Speaking on the "Ross Tucker Podcast" on Friday, Daigle said that he loves the change of scenery for Pickens and sees great things in his future with Dallas. Daigle believes that with Dak Prescott, the WR is going to get the easiest coverage of his entire career.

“George Pickens is finally going to get easier coverage for the first time in his career with the most accurate targets he's ever received in his entire career. So I love the upside of changing the spectrum for George Pickens. Kind of like how we did for Darnell Mooney last year. Going from Justin Fields to Kirk Cousins, and it paid off significantly."

Check out the video below:

The Steelers traded Pickens on May 7 to the Cowboys, along with a 2027 sixth-round pick, with Dallas sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Did Aaron Rodgers' signing trigger George Pickens' trade?

Many believe that the decision to trade Pickens to the Cowboys wasn't because of his ability on the field but rather due to his behavior off it. NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks that after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers decided to part ways with Pickens to have a more stable offense.

"His maturity issues were well-known within Pittsburgh's locker room and front office," Fowler wrote on Tuesday. "So, the Steelers made the evaluation that Pickens and Rodgers probably would not hit it off."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the young wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys.

