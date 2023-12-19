NFL analyst calls out double-standard between Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott as Eagles QB slips into league-worst statistic

Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are two rival names tied together like Mario and Bowser. However, one rival has been getting a disproportionate amount of hate. At least, that is the case according to NFL analyst Mike Greenberg. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of Get Up, the show host explained the discrepancy:

"[00:05:09] I heard someone say, I can't remember who it was. Oh, it was me that Jalen Hurts now shares the league lead in turnovers. If this was Dak Prescott, it would be like the lead story on the evening news. But I don't even think anyone even realizes that he is turning the ball over at an alarming rate, which is exactly the opposite of what he did a year ago. [00:05:32]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Analyzing Jalen Hurts' turnover rate vs Dak Prescott's 2022 season

Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts have both had turnover rates they want to forget in one of the past two seasons. Hurts has thrown for 12 interceptions this season. Last year, Prescott threw for 15 interceptions. With three games left to be played, Hurts has a shot at throwing more picks than Prescott did last season.

However, this isn't the end of the turnover comparison. Taking fumbles into account, Jalen Hurts has come within reach of doubling his turnovers via fumbles. This season, he's dropped the ball eight times. In total, he's turned the ball over 20 times.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Prescott fumbled four times. In total, he had 19 turnovers in 2022. As such, Hurts has turned the ball over more than Prescott did last season with still three games to go.

As the turnover problem appears to have changed hands between Prescott and Hurts, so too have their teams changed places in the playoff picture. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys were stuck in the Wild Card while the Eagles won the division. This year, the Cowboys lead the division and the Eagles are stuck in the Wild Card chase.

However, the division race is far from over. The Eagles and Cowboys are tied at 10-4 and with three games to go, there remain multiple opportunities for the division leader to change hands once again. Will Dak Prescott hold on to win or will the quarterback find a way to slip behind a quarterback with 20 turnovers on the year?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.