NFL analyst calls out Jerry Jones' Cowboys for dragging their feet on Micah Parsons’ contract extension

Dallas Cowboys standout edge rusher Micah Parsons is expected to get a contract extension this offseason. When it comes to Jerry Jones and his ability to extend his players, typically it's late summer, just days before the new season kicks off. That's exactly what happened last year with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

That same point was made on Tuesday's episode of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" by NFL analyst Danny Parkins.

"Buckle in for the same version of this conversation 10,000 times. between now and the inevitable 'Oh they signed Micah Parsons to a contract' funny how that works," Parkins said of the annual conversation surrounding the team and their contract extensions.

Parkins continued, saying he is quite confident that the Cowboys will re-sign Parsons but that history shows it won't be done soon. He then showed a graphic on the live broadcast that stated the earliest signing Dallas has done as of late was Trevon Diggs who signed his extension in July 2023.

"Dallas takes its time," Parkins added.

Cowboys fans will once again have to sit back and wait for Jones and his staff to offer Micah Parsons a contract extension.

Micah Parsons ready to 'make adjustments' in learning another new defense

Micah Parsons will enter his fifth season in the NFL in 2025, and he will play for the third defensive coordinator. Matt Eberflus was appointed as the new defensive coordinator this offseason.

Parsons told DallasCowboys.com that learning a new strategy presents obstacles.

"It's just learning a new system and getting another coach's adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do … and implicate me" Parsons said.

"Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator] and [another change] is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that's part of being a pro. You've got to make adjustments."

Parsons played under Dan Quinn in his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Mike Zimmer was hired last offseason and coached just one season before Eberflus replaced him last month.

