"Prove it again" - NFL analyst challenges Lamar Jackson to prove his worth

Lamar Jackson came into 2021 hoping to break through in the playoffs. Instead, he didn't finish the season.

Jackson wasn't the only one disappointed, as Chris Broussard of First Things First listed the quarterback as the second-most under duress player in the NFL heading into 2022.

Broussard explained why the quarterback is feeling the pressure to perform.

"We know he suffered the first serious injury of his career, missed five games with the ankle injury, but beyond that... his play has declined," Broussard said. "Ever since he won the MVP a few years ago, every year. Touchdowns [are] down. Interceptions [are] up. Passer rating [is] down. And even rushing. He hasn't rushed for as many yards per game. That's dropped. And so, Lamar's gotta prove it again that he's that guy."

"And here's the biggest thing for me with Lamar," Broussard continued. "He hasn't signed that lucrative contract extension that's gonna pay him more than $40 million per year. And oddly, it seems like there's no urgency on his part to get it done. If he signs a contract this offseason, he'll come off the list because he's got his security. But until then, coming off injury, declining production, and a style of play that makes you susceptible to get injured, he gotta sign that contract or he'll be under duress."

Why Lamar Jackson's regression is costing him

Lamar Jackson is coming off the worst season of his career. In 2021, he threw for 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It was the worst ratio of his career. Of course, as a rushing quarterback, his arm isn't the only part of his game.

Even his rushing was down in 2021, earning 767 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps, had he finished the season, his rushing yardage would have finished closer to the norm. That said, Broussard is correct in spotting a pattern of regression with the quarterback.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball in the history of the NFL, every player with



80+ passing TDs and

20+ rushing TDs before their

50th career start:



Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson in the history of the NFL, every player with80+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs before their 50th career start:Josh Allen Lamar Jackson https://t.co/mhW1Iig5BH

In 2019, he won the MVP award. That season, he threw for 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, he's taken a step back each season since then. In 2020, he threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Last season, he threw for nearly as many touchdowns as interceptions.

Above all, the quarterback still hasn't signed a big extension, and his play hasn't given the Ravens a reason to move on it with urgency. Why would a team be excited about tying themselves to a player who is regressing year over year? If Jackson can bounce back in 2022, he could get the team re-energized about having him. A re-energized team is what it's going to take to get the money.

However, it is safe to say that Jackson missed his opportunity last offseason. His resume looks much better without stats added from 2021. That said, now that the season has come and gone, one cannot ignore what took place. Even a better 2022 season will not be able to fully erase what happened this year. Put simply, it will affect his bottom line, even if his contract does get extended.

