“I respect Steph for being honest” – Chris Broussard disagrees with Steph Curry, believes the Michael Jordan-led 1996 Chicago Bulls would beat 2017 Warriors because of their defense

Golden State Warriors Steph Curry sent the NBA community into a frenzy after he said the 2017 Warriors with Kevin Durant could win an NBA Finals series against the Michael Jordan-led 1996 Chicago Bulls. His bold assertion has drawn reactions from many basketball lovers, including sports analyst Chris Broussard.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Steph's taking the Warriors with KD over the '96 Bulls Steph's taking the Warriors with KD over the '96 Bulls 👀 https://t.co/gSqeanttBA

The 1996 Bulls once held the best record in NBA history with a 72-10 run and are seen by many as the league's best team ever. Although the 2015-16 Warriors broke that regular-season record (going 73-9), their failure to win the championship leaves a big hole.

Nonetheless, the 2017 Warriors were much stronger with the addition of Durant in the 2016 offseason, winning two consecutive championships before injuries struck. While they were formidable, Broussard believes they could not have matched up with the 1996 Bulls.

In the latest episode of "First Things First," Broussard talked about how he respected Curry for being honest, but Broussard said the Bulls would have won the series.

"I respect Steph for being honest about it," Broussard said. "However, he is honestly wrong. I've got the '96 Bulls in this series, and Steph actually threw out 'in six.' Here's the thing about that Bulls team. They swept the Shaq-Penny Hardaway Orlando Magic."

After going off about how the Bulls were able to defeat the Magic, even hinting at that team being better than the Warriors because of the threat they posed on the perimeter and with Shaquille O'Neal in the post, he praised the Bulls defense, saying it would have given them the edge over the Warriors.

"These Bulls were not only first in the league offensively, they could score with the Warriors, but they were first defensively," Broussard said. "Jordan, Ron Harper, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, all long, all versatile. They were a swarming defense. I'm not disrespecting the Warriors and saying they'd sweep them or anything like that. But that team, because of its defense, would be able to beat the 2017 Warriors."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I've got the 1996 Bulls in this series. I respect Steph for being honest about it, but he's honestly wrong. ... These Bulls were 1st in the league offensively & 1st defensively. That team, bc of its defense, would be able to beat the 2017 Warriors." — @Chris_Broussard "I've got the 1996 Bulls in this series. I respect Steph for being honest about it, but he's honestly wrong. ... These Bulls were 1st in the league offensively & 1st defensively. That team, bc of its defense, would be able to beat the 2017 Warriors." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/mLjQPN9UnZ

Understandably, every player believes their team can compete at the highest level, which is why Curry made the bold claim. Nonetheless, it will remain a hypothetical situation, leaving fans and the NBA community to continue speculating.

Will Steph Curry and the Warriors stand a chance against Michael Jordan's '96 Bulls?

Kevin Durant, right, of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Steph Curry

By the numbers, there is not much separating the 2017 Warriors and the '96 Bulls. However, betting against arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, is unwise.

MJ's perfect record in the NBA Finals (6-for-6) will always be something to consider, coupled with his unparalleled winning mentality. While Steph Curry and the Warriors were elite two-way threats, the difference in mentality might have given the Bulls extra oomph to secure victory.

The Bulls had a superior defense, coupled with the fact that they finished the season fifth in offensive rebounding. Dominating the offensive glass would have allowed them to get as many second-chance buckets as possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

All things considered, the Warriors cannot be written off. They swept all their opponents in the playoffs, losing only one game to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. It would have indeed been a series for the ages as both teams attempted to cancel each other out on the floor.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein