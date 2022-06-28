“This could go on for years” - NFL analyst claims 24 lawsuits could be filed against Houston Texans for part in Deshaun Watson’s misconduct

The Houston Texans were originally bystanders in the Deshaun Watson scandal, but they have now become participants. At least, that is what lawyer Tony Buzbee alleges in his first lawsuit against the team, per a statement issued according to Pro Football Talk. In light of the initial lawsuit, one NFL analyst questions whether this isn't the first drop of rain in a coming downpour of lawsuits.

Speaking on the Peacock and Williamson NFL show, NFL analyst Brian Peacock explained that this could just be the tip of the iceberg, speculating that the Texans may get sued 24 times, one for each victim who sued Deshaun Watson. Here's how he outlined his thoughts:

"This is gonna be never ending. It seems like with this whole case, if there's 24 women that have come forward now, does that mean there's gonna be 24 separate lawsuits against the Texans? After the Texans, who does Buzbee start filing cases against next? This could go on for years."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt In the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing, my sense is Watson counsel will not only bring up behavior of certain owners, but acquiescence of the Texans re Watson's behavior.

Representing Watson is Jeffrey Kessler, longtime thorn in management's side. He will hold no punches. In the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing, my sense is Watson counsel will not only bring up behavior of certain owners, but acquiescence of the Texans re Watson's behavior.Representing Watson is Jeffrey Kessler, longtime thorn in management's side. He will hold no punches.

He continued, saying the league is almost guaranteed to start the suspension at one year for now:

"But the league, probably with all of this, needs another year to figure out if Deshaun Watson needs a harsher suspension than one year. It feels like it's got to be at least a year at this point and maybe it starts at a year. Maybe Watson's able to appeal and get it down to 10 games or something, but I'd be shocked if the very first suspension isn't a year, if not indefinite."

Deshaun Watson's NFL career

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback

The quarterback's career began in 2017 when he was drafted with the Houston Texans. The Texans went to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons. If one were to chart a graph of his touchdowns and interceptions in his first four seasons, they would essentially see a linear climb in terms of quality of play.

In 2020, Watson's final season with the team, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, Houston went 4-12, marking the first slide of the quarterback's career. Following the season, more than 20 accusers came out against him alleging sexual misconduct.

The accusations factored into him missing the 2021 season entirely. As it stands, many expect it to become the reason he misses 2022 as well. If that happens then entering 2023, it will be more than two years since he played a snap in the NFL. Many are wondering if he will fade away by that point.

Will Watson return to his 2019 form when he last won a playoff game? The anxious wait continues for Browns fans, though it appears they won't have to wait much longer.

