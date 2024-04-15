NFL analyst claims 49ers made critical mistakes with Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel as Brandon Aiyuk negotiation gets worse

Brandon Aiyuk is not the first member of the San Francisco 49ers who is negotiating for a big raise. He also will not be the last. However, those who negotiated before him handed the wide receiver the path to raising his salary. At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Mike Florio: [00:04:46] Well, the problem for the 49ers [is] they bent and gave in with Deebo Samuel when he wanted out. They huffed and puffed and eventually gave him the contract. They set the precedent. ... They did the same thing with Bosa. ... With Brandon, I think if the message is 'Go play like Deebo Samuel.' 'Okay, I did. Where's mine?'" [00:05:31][45.8] PFT

No doubt, teams handing their players more money restricts their ability to chase stars in free agency. Apparently, the San Francisco 49ers have strong reasons to resist paying more.

With every passing day, the negotiation between Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers appears to be getting worse. As time passes, pressure rises for both the player and the team to get a deal done.

When did Brandon Aiyuk unfollow the San Francisco 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

According to NFL Network via Yahoo Sports, Brandon Aiyuk was caught cutting ties with the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend.

The move comes as tensions rise around the league with stars such as Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb vying for extensions. Offseason practices have begun for some teams this week, leading some players to wonder why teams are asking them to do more without reciprocating in fashion.

Of course, most agree that any work done at this time of year will have a negligible effect on what takes place in the regular season or even in the playoffs in early 2025.

But, if things continue on their current path and negotiations continue to stall into July, that is when fans can sound the alarm.

