NFL analyst claims Aaron Rodgers was stat-padding in loss to Vikings: “Are we worried about our quarterback rating?”

Aaron Rodgers has been lauded for his touchdown-interception ratio over the past few years. However, after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, NFL analysts are starting to rebrand the quarterback's style of football.

Speaking on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, NFL analyst Chris Simms questioned the quarterback's motives behind his throws. Here's how he put it:

"It's the throws that he doesn't make that bother me. And to me, that's the problem. And again, there's a few of them where you go, ‘hey, he got a five-yard throw here.' Great, but there's 20 yards here. Well, what are we doing? Are we worried about our quarterback rating? Are we worried about our completion percentage?"

He went on, describing one play he saw that triggered the thought:

"I don't know what it is there, but yeah, there was a few too [much of] that for my liking. He had one play where he's looking to the left then coming back to the middle, you got a crosser. He's going to be wide open. It's going to be a 15, 20 yard gain. And he just gets it back out to the back on a swing route for like no gain."

Aaron Rodgers' performance against Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The Packers quarterback completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Green Bay were held scoreless in the first half before finally scoring their first points in the third quarter. It would be their only score of the game.

AJ Dillion ran the ball into the endzone, taking Rodgers out of the play. He was also the top receiver for the team, catching five throws for 46 yards. Jordan Love eventually found his way into the game, throwing for 65 yards and completing four of five passes. Rodgers will look to bounce back on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM EST.

