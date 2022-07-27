Police launch investigation after Packers star AJ Dillon gets manhandled by cop

A.J. Dillon was at the center of a friendly soccer game between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field last week. Viral footage shows the Green Bay Packers running back being pushed by a cop while attempting a Lambeau Leap before the crowd during a 30-minute rain delay.

Dillon did not react to the cop's aggressive shove, but it was evident that he was left surprised. The officer backed off after Dillon gave an explanation. The Packers star then jumped into the stands for the famous Lambeau Leap.

A.J. Dillon pushed by cop during Manchester City vs Bayern Munich game

Dillon took to Twitter to explain the incident after fans lashed out at the officer for shoving the Packers star aggressively. Dillon stated he was out on the field during a 30-minute rain delay because other security guards asked him to come down there.

“I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said.

In the following tweet, Dillon described the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

Green Bay Police reacted quickly and released a statement hours after the incident.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon,” Green Bay police chief Chris Davis said Monday in a statement. “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Dillon enters his third season as a Packer in the NFL and will be joined in the backfield by Pro Bowler Aaron Jones. The Packers are in desperate need of a wide receiver after losing out on star wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

