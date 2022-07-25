WATCH: Packers star A.J. Dillon manhandled by security at Man City-Bayern Munich game

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers running back, is not a weak individual. His Twitter name includes "Quadzilla" because his legs are wildly strong, and he's one of the most athletic players in the NFL. Dillon does not get manhandled by defenders very often.

However, a security guard at a soccer game between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at Lambeau Fielt thought he could do just that. In a video, the security guard can be seen pushing Dillon out of the way, though the running back probably did not move as much as the guard thought.

Dillon explained the incident, saying he was out on the pitch from the stands during a 30-minute rain delay because other security guards asked him to come down there.

The NFL player was going to do a Lambeau Leap, a celebration that's become a tradition in Green Bay. It always gets the crowd excited, so Dillon figured it would be a good idea.

The security guard who pushed him clearly did not get the memo, and the Packers star eventually returned to the seats, though not before the guard shoved him.

Speaking about the incident on Twitter, the running back clarified:

"Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.

"Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down."

AJ Dillon's NFL career

The running back was drafted late in the second round by the Packers in 2020. He had amassed 4,382 yards, which was the most in Boston College history.

Throughout his career, he's rushed 233 times for 1,045 yards in two seasons. He averages 4.5 yards per attempt and has scored seven touchdowns.

He has also recorded 36 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns during those two seasons, with most of that coming last season.

Last season, when Aaron Jones got hurt, Dillon started two games, which are so far the only two starts of his career. However, he did so well in relief of Jones that many around the league were surprised when Green Bay extended the latter.

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Dillon could probably be a starter for several teams but will continue backing up Jones for the foreseeable future. That's not necessarily bad, though it can be assumed the running back would prefer to be a starter.

For now, it means that Green Bay have arguably the best one-two punch in the backfield of all NFL teams.

The Denver Broncos (Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon II) and the Cleveland Browns (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) are the only other teams with a comparable running back room.

Green Bay will start their NFC North title defense against Minnesota.

