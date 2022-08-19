NFL analyst claims Buccaneers will slip back into losing ways during Tom Brady’s absence 

With Tom Brady on a mid-preseason hiatus, many are questioning what is happening in Tampa Bay, Florida. While some are speculating about the reason for his absence, some are starting to assess the damage caused by the quarterback's decision to skip this part of the preseason.

One NFL analyst claims that it was only Brady who kept the team from slipping back into its old losing ways. Even with him missing just a week or a few weeks, the team will regress back into what it was before he arrived. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Chris Canty laid it out as clear as day:

"Todd Bowles is moving the goalposts. I'm not as concerned about Brady's preparedness for the season as much as I'm concerned about [him] being the guy that sets the tone, that sets the agenda for the rest of the locker room."

lindsey ok @lindseyyok Just fell down a rabbit hole reading about the theory that Tom Brady's absence from training camp is because he's on the masked singer Just fell down a rabbit hole reading about the theory that Tom Brady's absence from training camp is because he's on the masked singer

He continued, explaining that just a few years ago, the team was struggling before the quarterback arrived:

"Remember, three years ago, this was an organization that had a losing record. [The quarterback] was the biggest agent of change for Tampa. He turned them into a championship organization. So you can't say that his absence throughout the season is not going to have an impact on this team, at least early on in the regular season."

David Gardner @byDavidGardner There’s an amazingly thorough Reddit thread speculating that Tom Brady is missing Bucs camp because he’s filming The Masked Singer. I pray that this is true. There’s an amazingly thorough Reddit thread speculating that Tom Brady is missing Bucs camp because he’s filming The Masked Singer. I pray that this is true. https://t.co/i53pixvmVc

Tom Brady's shaky year

Tom Brady has had an eventful last few months

In the 20 years leading up to 2022, Tom Brady was as focused on football as any player in league history. With the exception of his 2020 exit from the New England Patriots, his future was always clear. However, once 2022 rolled around, the quarterback's future has been anything but clear.

It started when he announced his retirement on social media soon after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at the start of the year. He remained retired only for six weeks, but rumors said that he was quite busy.

TB12 allegedly nearly became a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins but backed out once Brian Flores' lawsuit was filed against the team.

He returned to the Bucanneers, but didn't stop thinking about his post-football future. He soon signed a deal with FOX to call games for the network immediately following his retirement from the league.

Now, as preseason training camp continues, the quarterback is nowhere to be seen. This has led many to wonder if the end is coming sooner than they originally thought. Will 2022 be the quarterback's final year?

