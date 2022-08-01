3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could have a breakout year in 2022/23 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders for the 2022/23 NFL season. They won a Super Bowl ring during Tom Brady's first season and will be looking for a second one after an early exit from the playoffs last season.

While the Buccaneers lost some of their key contributors during the 2022 offseason, they still have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. The departure of certain players leaves the door open for other players to potentially have breakout years. Here are three of those players.

#1 - Cameron Brate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost two of their top tight ends during the 2022 NFL offseason. Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement while OJ Howard signed with the Buffalo Bills during the free agency period.

This opens the door for Cameron Brate to take over a huge share of the workload at the tight end position. Gronkowski and Howard combined to record 110 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2021/22 NFL season. Brate should see plenty of opportunities to replace the lost production at the position.

#2 - Russell Gage

Russell Gage with the Altanta Falcons

Russell Gage has been productive during his last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, recording 138 receptions for 1,556 yards and eight touchdowns. He became a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason and ended up signing a three-year contract with the Buccaneers worth $30 million.

While the Buccaneers also signed Julio Jones during the 2022 offseason, Gage should still see plenty of opportunities to contribute. Jones has been unable to stay healthy for the last two seasons and has received just a one-year contract worth eight million dollars. Gage's contract could be a sign that the Buccaneers view him as an important piece of their offense in the long term.

Sports by Tampa Bay Times @TBTimes_Sports The standout WR in camp so far? Russell Gage The standout WR in camp so far? Russell Gage https://t.co/wqfMOdcASF

#3 - Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had a decent rookie season, recording four sacks and batting down three passes despite receiving limited playing time.

Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre Your weekly reminder that the Bucs got Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (strip sack) at pick 32

Your weekly reminder that the Bucs got Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (strip sack) at pick 32https://t.co/D2EB27rPtH

Entering the 2022/23 NFL season, the former first-round draft pick is projected to be a starter on the edge for the Buccaneers defense. He will receive plenty of playing time following the departure of Jason Pierre-Paul this offseason, positioning him for a breakout year.

