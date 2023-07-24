NFL analyst claims Cowboys HC has lost all trust in Dak Prescott

It was clear that Dak Prescott's head coach, Mike McCarthy, had lost all confidence in his offensive coordinator when he fired Kellen Moore earlier this year. However, one NFL analyst is taking it one step further in claiming that he's also lost all belief in his quarterback. Here's how Kimberly A. Martin put it on First Take:

"I feel like Mike McCarthy has gone all the way to the other side, which is, 'hey, I'm gonna run this show. And I'm gonna make sure that nothing ruins our chances' except he's literally telling us he does not have the confidence in his quarterback to say go out win us this game when the game's on the line."

She continued, explaining what that would sound like coming out of his mouth:

"'I trust you. Take that chance because we believe in you.' It is not what you get in Buffalo. It is not what you get in Kansas City. It's a different feeling for Dallas, and if it works out for Mike McCarthy, great, but if not, he might be out of a job."

Josh Lee 🚫 @joshuajaehyun



Enter Brandin Cooks.



The perennial pro bowl snub has eclipsed 1000 yards in 6 of the past 8 seasons.



My WR38 @DezBryant @NFLonPrime In Mike McCarthy’s tenure as HC, the 2nd target in the DAL offense averages 104 targetsEnter Brandin Cooks.The perennial pro bowl snub has eclipsed 1000 yards in 6 of the past 8 seasons.My WR38 pic.twitter.com/AIsEzHn29g

Kellen Moore's departure leaves Dak Prescott alone with Mike McCarthy

Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy at Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might have a different feel in 2023 with Moore now out of the facility. Moore had been working as a coach for the team since 2018. He spent one year as the quarterbacks coach, and at 30 years old, he transitioned into becoming the team's offensive coordinator.

Meaning, he worked with Jason Garrett and McCarthy. During that time, his offense ranked as the best in the league in yards per game twice. Putting aside his rookie offensive coordinator season, he ranked no lower than 14th over that span. Based on the ongoing pattern, he was in line to rank first in yards per game again this year. In 2019, he was first. In 2021, he was first again.

Now with the Chargers, one has no choice but to see if he can get Justin Herbert's team to continue his pattern. If the Cowboys have a proportionate implosion without Moore, many have floated their own doomsday scenarios for Mike McCarthy. Will Prescott fight to preserve his coach's job?

Ernie @es3_09



7 years of dominance from Dak over the NFC East is insane. An absolute master class. The #DallasCowboys are 27-7 against the Eagles, Giants, and Commanders when Dak Prescott is the starting QB. Controlling your division is important in the race to the playoffs.7 years of dominance from Dak over the NFC East is insane. pic.twitter.com/6B9Simfs06

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

