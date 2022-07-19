NFL analyst claims Dak Prescott will decide whether the Cowboys get Sean Payton

Mike McCarthy, Sean Payton, and Dak Prescott are three of the big names floating around the Dallas Cowboys zeitgeist. Many see the first two names as connected, but one NFL analyst claims that the fate of the two head coaches rests in the hands of Prescott.

Speaking on "First Take," Keyshawn Johnson claimed that if the quarterback fails to hit expectations in 2022, there will be repercussions for Payton and McCarthy. In other words, Johnson believes the latter will be fired and Payton will take his place. Here's how he put it:

"Dak Prescott certainly has pressure and a lot of it ... He is wearing the star, they did give him $150 million, the coach is on somewhat of a hot seat. So all of that falls on his shoulders to be able to deliver."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott on getting in some extra offseason work in Miami with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon Dak Prescott on getting in some extra offseason work in Miami with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon https://t.co/HRtowNtHIs

Johnson went on to explain what would happen if Prescott fails:

"If he can't deliver, then the coach is probably gonna get fired, then [they're] probably going to try to get Sean Payton if Sean Payton isn't looking at the [Los Angeles] Chargers. All of those sorts of things happen."

Some may argue that if Dak Prescott wants Payton at the helm, intentionally falling short of expectations could be an option. However, many would argue that the risks associated with hurting the Cowboys quarterback's reputation are too great to consider this an option.

Most also agree that Prescott doesn't harbor any ill-will towards McCarthy.

Either way, Johnson has argued that Prescott's performances in 2022, intentionally or not, will have a direct impact on who's wearing the headset.

Dak Prescott's career

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

When he joined, not many saw him overtaking Tony Romo. However, Romo suffered an injury in the preseason and Prescott took over. After an impressive run, the team decided to continue with him into the future as well.

Per Pro Football Reference, in the last six seasons, Dak Prescott has posted at least a .500 record in all but one season in games he's played in. He had his best season in his rookie year, when he led the team to a 13-3 record. In terms of win-loss records, 2021 was his second-best season at 11-5.

Statistically, 2021 was also arguably Prescott's best season since entering the league as he threw for 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will now look to elevate the team further in 2022.

