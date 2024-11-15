NFL analyst claims Jerry Jones and Cowboys can create a winning roster even while paying “top dollars” to players

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are stuck in the cellar of the NFC East above only the New York Giants. Many have pointed to Dak Prescott's injury for the team's troubles. Some have zoomed out further, blaming the general manager for mismanaging the team in the offseason and the team's expensive paydays for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, one NFL analyst appeared to suggest that there was a way to pay Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and still win. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Dan Graziano said that the Cowboys should look at what the Philadelphia Eagles have done (6:18):

"We talk about this with the Cowboys. Can they can they pay all these guys and still win? This is how you do it, right? The Eagles are paying their quarterback top dollar to receivers and a running back top dollar.

"How do you win? Well, you need major significant contributions from your defensive players in the first and second and third years of their rookie contracts. ... Jalen Carter playing like a monster in the middle of that defensive line [and] Jordan Davis [is] making plays."

Following the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team sits five games above Jerry Jones' squad, not including tie-breakers.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys slip behind Eagles in total wins since start of 2021

Jerry Jones at FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Announcement - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones has put together three 12-win teams since 2021, and it hasn't been enough to hold the Eagles off. To add insult to injury, Jalen Hurts' team has reached the Super Bowl during that span.

However, Cowboys fans may argue that Dallas has been the king of the regular season in the NFC East. As of the last several games, that hasn't been the case. Dak Prescott's unit has logged 39 total wins since the start of the 2021 season. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, have logged 42 wins.

Unless the Cowboys suddenly jump on a win streak with Cooper Rush, the gulf in the statistic could widen further by the end of the year.

This would set up Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones with a deficit to clean up against a team with a still-young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. At this point, it is highly likely that Nick Sirianni isn't going to step down any time soon, so it likely will take a surge from Dallas in 2025 to catch Philadelphia. Will the Cowboys bounce back in 2025?

