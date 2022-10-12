NFL analyst claims roughing the passer penalty was flawed well before Tom Brady's controversial call

Tom Brady was on the benefiting end of another penalty as he celebrated a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

However, NFL fans have been viciously voicing their disgust with the roughing the passer call that helped Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win. Pundits haven't been quiet in the aftermath of the incident either.

One NFL analyst was surprised by the sudden increase in complaints about the penalty. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Bomani Jones reminded fans that the rule has been in place for years. Here's how he put it:

"The trickiest part about this is it's hard to answer what to do when it's every individual referee that is making that call. It's not as though there's somebody up top is making these calls on everything. So how exactly do you wind up legislating...?"

Cris Carter @criscarter80 Tom Brady roughing the passer call is the worst of the season Tom Brady roughing the passer call is the worst of the season

He went on to outline his confusion about why people are suddenly upset about the rule:

"I thought it was a bit of a ridiculous call with Chris Jones, but the thing is, if you land on the quarterback, we're going to call 15 yards, period, right? They made that decision years ago. I don't know how this week was the one that made people pop up and realize it was kind of crazy."

Jason Kander @JasonKander If I were Tom Brady I’d be embarrassed by this roughing the passer call but I’d be humiliated that everyone has now seen slo-mo footage of me whiffing while attempting to kick a man in the junk for tackling me during a game of tackle football.

What happened to Tom Brady against the Atlanta Falcons?

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a tough loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady entered Week 5 needing a win. In ideal circumstances, he also needed to look good while getting it.

In the end, Brady got the win he and the Bucs needed against the Atlanta Falcons, but it was far from pretty. The signal caller completed 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown.

It seemed like the team was on pace for a clean win heading into the fourth quarter. Brady was up 21-0 going into the game's final act, but the Falcons mounted a strong comeback, scoring 15 unanswered points.

They may have gotten more had it not been for a critical roughing the passer penalty that allowed the Buccaneers to extend their drive.

Next up, Tampa Bay will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

