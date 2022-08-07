“It’s the reality of the league” - NFL analyst claims Tampa Bay Buccaneers also tampered to get Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady are at the center of the recent tampering scandal. Both the team and the quarteback are getting heat from across the country.

However, two NFL analysts claim the quarterback wasn't only tampered with by the Dolphins.

Speaking on the Ari Meirov NFL Show, analysts Brad Spielberger and Ari Meirov agreed that the quarterback's current team likely got a head start on courting him. Basically, Spielberger claimed that teams across the country were often too quick to have a deal ready to have worked with a player fairly. Meirov then specifically named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Spielberger said:

"But I guess I should say that the one point, I think, this stuff probably happens a lot more frequently. Maybe not with coaches as much, but look, there's a reason why. March 17 at 4:01pm Eastern, there's already 25 contracts, seven figure, eight figure contracts agreed to. I think that's probably for a reason."

Meirov then keyed in on Tampa Bay:

"…But as you said, like the stuff happens year round year round, but after the season is over, these teams are talking to agents like I think you can make a good argument that Tampa Bay, when they got Tom Brady, it's all like they just started talking to him when free agency started like they had talked with him before it ... it's the reality of the league."

Tom Brady's disorienting offseason

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

While 2020 marked a big change for the quarterback, most agree that 2022 has dwarfed the COVID-19 year. Soon after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Over the next six weeks, many doubted whether the quarterback would truly stay away from the game.

Eventually, the quarterback returned to his former team. It was later rumored the quarterback had planned to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. Based on the tampering punishment levied on the team in recent days, one could say the rumors had some level of truth to them.

Soon after the quarterback returned, it was announced that he had signed a deal with FOX to call NFL games following his retirement from the NFL. Some expect this year to be his final season, but others believe he's still got plenty of gas in the tank. The deal requires Brady to retire from the NFL, so there remains a possibility for him to join the Dolphins after this year when his current contract expires.

That said, the Buccaneers still have the franchise tag as an option, so most expect Tampa Bay to be the quarterback's final team either way. However, with an offseason full of twists and turns, many are wondering if Brady will find a way to achieve the impossible once again.

