“Last year was his last opportunity” - NFL analyst claims Tom Brady is done winning

Every offseason for the last couple of decades, the central discussion surrounding Tom Brady has been whether the quarterback can continue to win at a high level. Based on his unconventional offseason, the argument is slightly different in 2022 than in 2012.

However, one NFL analyst believes the quarterback's days of winning big are behind him. Speaking on First Things First, NFL analyst Nick Wright explained how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had lost plenty of pieces, and due to a regression in surrounding talent, the quarterback will struggle to succeed in 2022. Here's how he put it:

"Let's talk about Tampa Bay Bucs, because their offensive line will be worse, right? Lost both their guards. Lost Ali Marpet. That doesn't seem good. Their running back corps will be worse. Ronald Jones is gone. Their wide receiver corps will be worse. Antonio Brown is gone."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tom Brady calls Aaron Donald a “beast.” Hmmm. Donald hasn’t exactly done beastly things to Brady on the field. Now on @undisputed Tom Brady calls Aaron Donald a “beast.” Hmmm. Donald hasn’t exactly done beastly things to Brady on the field. Now on @undisputed

He continued, outlining the losses on defense:

"Their front seven will be worse. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are gone. Their coaching should be a little worse with Bruce Arians moving on to a different role and assuming that even if Todd Bowles is good, one would think there would be little trickle down to the defensive side of the ball not having Todd Bowles' full attention at all times."

He then took a dig at the quarterback's side hustles:

"All those things, which is why Tom Brady, what business is Tom Brady in aside from shilling mediocre clothing? I'll tell you what business Tom Brady is. He is in the Super Bowl-winning business and he wanted to leave. What rings the best one? The next one."

Wright continued, explaining that not even the quarterback believed in his team:

"And Tom Brady told us with his own actions that he thought at least at one point he had better chance to win a Super Bowl playing for the Dolphins than for the Bucs. So why should we believe in the Bucs' chances more than [their quarterback] did? Tell me."

He went on to clarify that he believed in the quarterback but didn't believe in the surrounding talent:

"I'm out of the 'doubting Tom Brady's abilities' business. You almost won MVP last year. I just don't think the team's good enough. And they weren't good enough last year. We saw it when they fell down 24-3 to the Rams. And when we saw it and Brady was telling us throughout his own actions this offseason, he doesn't think this team is [Super Bowl-worthy]."

Tom Brady's post-Patriots years

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As the 20-teens became the 2020s, the New England Patriots quarterback became the Buccaneers quarterback. After two decades, he had found another jersey to wear. Since changing from blue to red, he has brought plenty of plot twists to the NFL.

First, he won a Super Bowl in his first season with his new team, becoming the first starting quarterback to change teams and win a Super Bowl in his first year with the new team. In 2021, the Buccaneers won the NFC South but fell to eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.

That was when things took a left turn. Soon after losing to the Rams, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Some doubted it, but the quarterback was adamant. However, the doubters were proven right, as he returned to the Buccaneers just six weeks later.

Soon after returning, he inked a ten-year mega-deal with FOX to call games for the network. The deal is open-ended in terms of the start date. It starts as soon as the No. 12's NFL career ends. However, many are wondering when that will happen. Will he be preparing to get in the booth this time next year, or will he have even more gas in the tank?

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.

