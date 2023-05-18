Not so long ago, Aaron Rodgers fans saw their quarterback dragging his team kicking and screaming through Janaury. However, in 2023, one NFL analyst has set the bar on the opposite end of the spectrum. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Dan Graziano backed into an endorsement of the quarterback, sounding less than confident.
He appeared to have confidence in the team as a whole, but didn't have the same belief in the quarterback. Here's how he put it:
Will Aaron Rodgers win another playoff game in his NFL career?
"They're good enough to be in the [Super Bowl] conversation, [but] Aaron Rodgers hasn't exactly been Jimmy Butler in the playoffs. There've been some letdowns with him and the Packers... We'll see what happens. The [Jets] were .500-ish - good with extremely poor quarterback play. If he's just okay, it'll be a major upgrade."
New York Jets settling in with Aaron Rodgers
Initially, it was all smiles and euphoria from fans, pundits and the quarterback himself. However, as is almost always the case, the new change has settled into the norm. While fans may get another fresh dose of excitement in his first few appearances in August and September, the quarterback and those seeing him every day are only getting more adjusted to the change.
As the adjustment happens, the quarterback, team, and eventually fans will settle into the new way of life. As this happens, expectations will begin to rise once again as the grass turns greener. Whether it be the hunger for a championship, a younger quarterback or any other mix of ingredients, the quarterback's lifespan with the team won't last forever.
Either way, pundits have been consistent in calling the team a playoff or Super Bowl caliber team, setting the bar as a thick cold slab of metal. Will No. 8 live up to expectations?
