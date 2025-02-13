NFL analyst credits Jalen Hurts’ ‘secret sauce’ for Super Bowl win vs Chiefs

The brilliance of Jalen Hurts ended up being the winning formula for the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, according to NFL analyst Greg Cosell. The analyst applauded the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback for keeping the Kansas City Chiefs down and out in the second half.

"In some ways, it’s the magic sauce of Hurts," Cosell said on the Ross Tucker podcast Thursday. "In the second half, he had those three back-breaking runs. That’s a major part of his game. They were spying too, and he beat the spy."

"He made a couple of great great throws," Cosell said of Hurts in the second half. "I thought the sidelined back shoulder fade to Brown, which was a third 7 couldn’t been placed any better."

Cosell was particularly impressed with Hurts' third-down conversion in the second half where he found DeVonta Smith for a nine-yard play.

"The reason I love that play is because they (the Chiefs) showed pressure, and then they backed out of it right at the snap and Hurts read it immediately, hit his back foot and delivered the football to Smith," Cosell added.

Philly was 3 for 13 on third downs for the game but made 21 first downs.

Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl performance in record books

Jalen Hurts learned from his Super Bowl loss two years ago that when the Chiefs are down, you have to keep them down. That’s what didn’t happen in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona when Hurts and the Eagles had a 24-14 half-time lead but wound up losing. On Sunday, Hurts never took his foot off the gas.

On Sunday, Hurts rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown in a comfortable 40-22 victory, leading the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title. In doing so, he ended the Chiefs’ chance at a historic three-peat. Hurts also threw two touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the Eagles dominated the reigning two-time Super Bowl champions (40-22).

In the victory, Hurts became the most accurate quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl, with a completion percentage of 73.33% over two games (44/60). He also set a Super Bowl record for the most rushing yards in the big game with his 72, breaking his own record from two seasons ago (70) when they lost to the Chiefs by a field goal.

Moreover, Hurts became the fourth black quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP.

